Bulldogs bring the heat

DELBARTON — The Burch Bulldogs Middle School football team started their campaign for a third straight Mingo County Championship with a convincing 36-12 win over the visiting Kermit Blue Devils on Saturday.

Drew Hatfield has moved on to play with the Miners, but his younger brother Devin Hatfield, is continuing on the family name. Along with 8th grade standout Issac Moore, the 7th grade Hatfield put up nearly 300- yards of offense and four touchdowns in the first half alone. The Devils scored first to take a 6-0 lead on the first possession of the game, but were outscored 36-6 the rest of the way.

Hatfield finished with 3 carries for 146 yards and 2 TD’s on the ground and was 3 for 5 through the air for 136-yards and 2 TD’s. Isaac Moore who also had an all-star game,finished with 104- yards and 1 TD. Moore also had a 75-yard Kick off return TD called back on a penalty.

Kyle Maynard rounded out the offense with a 53-yard Touchdown reception.

On Defense the Dogs were led by Maynard’s 6 1/2 tackles. Hatfield was next in line with 5 tackles and 1 interception. Colton Chaffin, Samuel Woods, Garrett Runyon, and Dustin Ferguson all ended the game with 4 tackles on the night.

Kermit was led by Ethan Colegrove and Zach Savage. Colegrove accounted for both Blue Devil touchdowns.

The Burch Bulldogs will return to action Thursday night against the Williamson Wolfpack at home.

Scores by Quarters:

KMS: 6 0 6 0 – 12

BMS: 14 14 8 0 – 36

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BurchMiddle.jpg