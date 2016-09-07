Bears soccer roundup

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Brandon Lopez delivered the game’s first goal in the 11th minute, then after a frenetic 50 minutes, added the final strike from near midfield to life the University of Pikeville men’s soccer team over visiting Johnson (Tenn.) 4-3 on Monday.

After falling behind 2-0 early on, Johnson (2-2) went on to score three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead with about 34 minutes left to play. That’s when the Bears went to work, scoring back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 63rd minutes to take back the lead and ultimately win.

UPIKE (3-1) outshot Johnson 19-15, including a 12-9 lead in shots on goal. Johnson had more corner-kick tries at 6-4, but failed to deliver on them. Bernabeu and Lopez led all players with eight and six shots, respectively.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy as Johnson’s Zac Ward collected eight saves and Anibal Navarro scooped up six for the Bears.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

· It took 11 minutes for the first goal to be struck as Brandon Lopez drilled one through about 10 feet past midfield unassisted (1-0).

· Two minutes later the Bears added another as Ashton Leedy made a perfect throw in down the left side of the field in stride to Eric Bernebeu who delivered two touches later (2-0).

· Using his blazing speed, Jared Hixson got Johnson on the board in the 25th minute as he went untouched down the middle of the field for the easy strike (2-1).

· With less than two minutes until halftime, the Bears were whistled for a handball in the box, giving Isaac Jordan the chance to boot a penalty kick into the upper, right side of the goal (2-2).

· The first goal in the second half went to Johnson as Hixson delivered a cross into the box for Peter Delana to finish on one touch (2-3).

· UPIKE ended up winning the match over the 62nd and 63rd minutes as Bernabeu gathered a pass and beat two defenders for a strike inside the box to even things up (3-3), followed by Lopez getting on the board again with an even longer goal, booting it in from just past midfield (4-3).

BEAR FACTS

Lopez’s two goals are his first since scoring one goal as a freshman in 2013…Four goals are the most UPIKE has scored in eight matches, dating back to Oct. 8, 2015 against Hiwassee.

UP NEXT

UPIKE takes to the road Wednesday, taking on Montreat at 6 p.m. ET in Montreat, N.C.

—

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Scoring its most goals since 2010, the University of Pikeville women’s soccer team had an easy time with Johnson (Tenn.) on Monday, posting a 10-0 win over the Royals at the Bob Amos Complex.

UPIKE scored four goals in the first half, then exploded for six more in the second with 23 players earning playing time. It was a lopsided affair from all angles as the Bears outshot them 27-4 overall and 15-3 in shots on goal.

UPIKE also had more corner kicks (6-3) and was the aggressor on offense, evident by being offsides nine times to Johnson’s zero. While there was plenty of offense on the home side, it was not a very physical match with each team being called for two fouls each.

Caitlyn Hunt went the full 90 minutes in goal for the Bears, collecting three saves to secure the shutout, while Lexi Benscoter collected five saves while playing the entire game as well.

Tori Dillon paced all players with five shots while five others placed two shots on goal each. Lyndsey Jones and Jackie Kidd were the offensive leaders with two goals each and Skylar Chapman dished out a game-best two assists.

BEAR FACTS

UPIKE’s 10 goals are the fourth most scored in a game in program history (18, 12, 11)…Jones’ went 21 games without a goal, then scored two against Johnson…Caitlyn Hunt made her first start of the season and immediately posted a shutout, the first of her career…Freshman Jackie Kidd joined Jones with two goals, which were also the first of her young career.

UP NEXT

UPIKE hosts Brescia at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at the Bob Amos Complex.