Three Bears win big accolades

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — After grabbing the program’s highest ranked win with a 41-34 decision over No. 17 Campbellsville on Thursday, the University of Pikeville football team turned it into a record amount of accolades as it swept the Mid-South Conference East Division Player of the Week awards.

Quarterback Sani Warren received the offensive weekly honor, linebacker Tanner Fiser took the defensive honor and kicker/punter Damir Karapandzic was named the division’s top special teams performer. UPIKE had received two of the honors four different times, but this is the first sweep.

MSC East Offensive Player of the Week

Sani Warren – Jr. – Quarterback – Belfry, Ky.

· Warren guided the Bears to an upset of 17th-ranked Campbellsville last week as he accounted for four touchdowns in a 41-34 victory.

· He threw for a career-high 364 yards going 18-for-27 in the game. Three of his four touchdowns came through the air.

· Warren chipped in with 13 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

· This is his first weekly honor of his career.

MSC East Defensive Player of the Week

Tanner Fiser – So. – Linebacker – Paducah, Ky.

· Fiser led the Bears defense to a 41-34 victory over No. 17 Campbellsville (Ky.) last week.

· He had a career-high 14 tackles with five solo tackles. Fiser also recorded his first career sack in the contest.

· Fiser leads the Mid-South Conference with 22 total tackles.

· Fiser earns his first player of the week honor of the season and of his career.

MSC East Special Teams Player of the Week

Damir Karapandzic – Sr. – Kicker – Danville, Ky.

· Karapandzic recorded five points in the Bears victory over Campbellsville last week.

· He went 5-for-6 on PATs in the game, while averaging 41.3 yards per punt. Karapandzic also had 174 total kickoff yards.

· Karapandzic earns his first player of the week honor of the season and second of his career.

UP NEXT

Next up for the Bears is a trip to NCAA Div. I FCS Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Richmond, Ky.

