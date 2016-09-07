MCHS golf team

Courtesy Photo
The Mingo Central golf team is pictured above. The group has already participated in several golf matches, including the Cardinal Conference. From left to right, Ty Dotson, Chuckie White, Seth Jude and Coach Josh Johnson. High School golf is a newer sport for some of the area schools.
Courtesy Photo The Mingo Central golf team is pictured above. The group has already participated in several golf matches, including the Cardinal Conference. From left to right, Ty Dotson, Chuckie White, Seth Jude and Coach Josh Johnson. High School golf is a newer sport for some of the area schools.