Major leaguer has local family ties

The name Stephen Cardullo is a name local baseball fans might want to get to know. The Colorado Rockies infielder has roots from Mingo County – specifically the Right Fork of Laurel Creek near Lenore.

Cardullo’s grandmother is Gleneda (Gilman) Krohn, who was a graduate of Lenore High School where she was a cheerleader for the Rangers.

Stephen Cardullo visited the Laurel Creek area when he was younger for a family reunion.

Last Wednesday, which was his birthday, Cardullo hit a pinch-hit home run off Casey Fien in the seventh inning of the Rockies’ 7-0 win over the Dodgers in the first game of a split doubleheader. He topped that just hours later with a grand slam in the first inning of the second game off Dodgers starter Bud Norris.

The 29-year-old Cardullo, who made his major-league debut at first base to open the Rockies’ three-game series this week, earned his promotion by hitting .308 with 17 home runs for Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

Before his recent minor league stint in Triple A, Cardullo spent the previous four seasons plying his craft in independent leagues, far from the bright lights of the majors. In 2014 and 2015, he played for the Rockland (N.Y.) Boulders of the Canadian-American Association.

The former All-American at Florida State, a 24th-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, is from Coral Gables, Florida.

… Speaking of baseball players from the Tug Valley area, I was sad to hear of the passing of Emory Mounts. Mounts, a Williamson High School Hall of Famer, was one of the best baseball players to come out of the area.

He played for WHS and in the summer leagues here back in the 1950s. Mounts signed with the Detroit Tigers and made it up to Triple A ranks in their minor league system.

He gave up baseball and came back to Williamson where he became a professional firefighter. He became Assistant Chief for the WFD. He also worked for the local railroad for many years.

Mounts was also a standout in the old City Softball League in West Williamson.

He will be missed by many.

… West Virginia University football coach Dana Holgorsen announced today that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste sustained a right knee (ACL) injury Saturday during the Missouri game and will miss the remainder of the season.

After redshirting in 2014, Cajuste played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and started six. He started the first six games of the season until a knee injury at Baylor sidelined him until playing against Arizona State in the 2016 Cactus Bowl.

… The West Virginia University football coaching staff has named its award winners for outstanding performances in the Mountaineers’ 26-11 win against Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 3., they were Offensive Champion, Daikiel Shorts; Defensive Champion, Justin Arndt; Special Teams Champion, Mike Molina.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Colorado Rockies Minor League Photo Day http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_stephen-cardullo2.jpg Colorado Rockies Minor League Photo Day Colorado Rockies Minor League Photo Day http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_stephen-cardullo-2c.jpg Colorado Rockies Minor League Photo Day