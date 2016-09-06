Panthers shred Wilcats 37-0.

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va – The Tug Valley Panthers put up some major points on Friday night as they rolled over Meadow Bridge 37-0.

The Panthers had four rushing TD’s and one passing TD that set a tone that the team was looking for. After the Panthers lost in week one, against Sherman in the last seconds of the game they were looking to bounce back. This win puts the Panthers back on track to another productive season.

Levis Davis began the scoring for the Panthers early in the first quarter with a 21-yard dash to the end zone, the Panthers attempted a two point conversion but was stopped. The score stood at 6-0 with 9:12 left to play in the first quarter.

The Panthers and the Wildcats would go back and forth until Tug worked the ball into the red zone with time running out in the first. QB Johnathan Blankenship found a hole and rushed in from 6-yards out. Davis rushed in the two point conversion and the Panthers ended the first quarter ahead 14-0.

With 3:08 left to play before halftime Noah Lucas found some room and rushed into the end zone from 11-yards out. Blankenship connected with Davis on the conversion pass and the Panthers took the lead 22-0.

With 20 seconds remaining before halftime Blankenship connected with Blake Dingess for a 10-yard toss and score. The two point conversion failed and the Panthers entered halftime with a 28-0 lead.

The Panthers would score twice more in the second half with Dawson Elia punching in from 1-yard out in the third quarter and Chandler Pack nailing a 25-yard field goal in the fourth.

The Panthers dominated all game and finished with a shared amount of production. The Panthers rushed for 374-yards on 43 carries and 52-yards on four pass completions. The Panthers had 426-yards of total offense and only 55-yards of penalties.

The Wildcats did not fair as well finishing with only 104-yards of total offense, all of which was rushing. The Wildcats attempted one pass which was intercepted by the Panthers.

Davis led the Panthers in rushing with 82-yards on five carries with one TD. Pack had 68-yards on seven carries, Blankenship had 65-yards on seven carries with one score. Elia had 64-yards on nine carries and one score and Lucas had 54-yards on four carries with one TD.

Dingess scored the lone receiving TD with one 10-yard reception but Elia led in yardage with one reception for 17-yards.

Leading the Panthers on defense was Elia with eight tackles, two for a loss of yardage, and one fumble recovery. Pack had seven tackles, Andrew Dingess had six tackles, and Lucas had six tackles. Kyle Sturgell recorded five tackles and one interception.

The Panthers will look to improve their win streak against Van this Friday.

Scores by quarters:

MB: 0 0 0 0 – 0

TV: 14 14 6 3 – 37

Tug Valley' Noah Lucas (24) running the ball in an earlier game of the year. The Panther beat Meadow Bridge 37-0 on Friday night and Lucas had one TD with 54-yards rushing.