Staff Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2016-17 men’s basketball schedule.

Even though the television schedule is incomplete and additional games are expected to be televised nationally, the Mountaineers are already slated for 20 regular season games on national television, including all 18 Big 12 Conference games with two games on ESPN’s Big Monday (at Kansas, vs. Texas).

The Mountaineers will play 18 regular season games at home, with every Big 12 team visiting Morgantown. In addition to conference play, Texas A&M will visit the Coliseum as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Other teams visiting Morgantown will be Mount St. Mary’s, Mississippi Valley State, VMI, UMKC, Radford and Northern Kentucky. New Hampshire and Manhattan will come to Morgantown as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

WVU will play two games in Brooklyn, New York, in the NIT Season Tip-Off facing Illinois on Thanksgiving, then playing either Florida State or Temple a day later.

The Mountaineers will play at Virginia for the first time since 1975 and will play one game in Charleston against Western Carolina.

“Once again, we are pleased to have 20 games already confirmed for national television,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We look forward to traveling around our great state this season by going to Wheeling and Beckley in the preseason, in addition to having 18 games in Morgantown and one in Charleston. The Big 12 is the best conference in the country, and our fans should be excited for another thrilling season of Big 12 basketball. Our guys have been working hard and are ready to get the season tipped off.”

West Virginia will open the regular season Nov. 11 at home against Mount St. Mary’s and will open Big 12 action at Oklahoma State on Dec. 30. WVU will play its first Big 12 home game against TCU on Jan. 7 and will conclude the Big 12 schedule at home against Iowa State on March 3.

West Virginia will play one exhibition game against WVU Tech in Beckley on Oct. 29. The Gold-Blue Debut will be in Wheeling on Oct. 13.

The rest of the game times and complete television schedule will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change for television.

The WVU men’s basketball schedule as of Sept. 1, 2016:

Day Date Opponent Location TV Time

Thurs Oct. 13 Gold-Blue Debut Wheeling 7 p.m.

Sat Oct. 29 WVU Tech (exhibition) Beckley TBA

Fri Nov. 11 Mount St. Mary’s Morgantown TBA

Mon Nov. 14 Mississippi Valley State Morgantown TBA

Sun Nov. 20 New Hampshire & Morgantown TBA

Thurs Nov. 24 vs. Illinois ^ Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN2 or ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Fri Nov. 25 vs. Florida State or Temple ^ Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN2 or ESPNU 12:30/3 p.m.

Mon Nov. 28 Manhattan & Morgantown TBA

Sat Dec. 3 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. TBA

Wed Dec. 7 vs. Western Carolina Charleston TBA

Sat Dec. 10 VMI Morgantown TBA

Sat Dec. 17 UMKC Morgantown TBA

Tues Dec. 20 Radford Morgantown TBA

Fri Dec. 23 Northern Kentucky Morgantown TBA

Fri Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. ESPNEWS TBA

Tues Jan. 3 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas ESPNEWS TBA

Sat Jan. 7 TCU * Morgantown ESPNU 1 p.m.

Tues Jan. 10 Baylor * Morgantown ESPN2 7 p.m.

Sat Jan. 14 at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPN or ESPN2 4 p.m.

Wed Jan. 18 Oklahoma * Morgantown ESPN2 7 p.m.

Sat Jan. 21 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan. ESPNU 4 p.m.

Tues Jan. 24 Kansas * Morgantown ESPN2 7 p.m.

Sat Jan. 28 Texas A&M $ Morgantown ESPN Noon

Tues Jan. 31 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa ESPN2 9 p.m.

Sat Feb. 4 Oklahoma State * Morgantown ESPNU 5 p.m.

Wed Feb. 8 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. ESPN2 9 p.m.

Sat Feb. 11 Kansas State * Morgantown ESPN or ESPN2 Noon

Mon Feb. 13 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. ESPN 9 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18 Texas Tech * Morgantown ESPN or ESPN2 2 p.m.

Mon Feb. 20 Texas * Morgantown ESPN 9 p.m.

Sat Feb. 25 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas ESPN or ESPN2 Noon/2 p.m.

Mon Feb. 27 at Baylor * Waco, Texas ESPNU 7 p.m.

Fri Mar. 3 Iowa State * Morgantown ESPN2 7 p.m.

Wed-

Sat Mar. 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/ESPN2/ TBD

ESPNU

& NIT Season Tip-Off, Morgantown, W.Va.

^ NIT Season Tip-Off, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

$ SEC/Big 12 Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

– ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE FOR TELEVISION

– All Times Eastern