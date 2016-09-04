Miners dig deep for Tolsia win

RED JACKET – History did not repeat itself Friday night as the Mingo Central Miners moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Tolsia Rebels 42-20.

The night belonged to junior quarterback Jeremy Dillon and the Miners as they laid on the gas and never let up. The Rebels had a few moments of momentum but for the most part it was all Miners. Mingo Central put on a show in front of the second largest crowd Harless Stadium had ever seen.

The Miners took control early after Dillon foiled the Rebels drive with an interception he returned to the Miners 20-yard line. The Miners would score that round but after forced Tolsia into a punting situation of their next drive the Miners got the ball back on the Rebels 39-yard line.

The Miners worked the ball nicely down to the goal line with a screen pass from Dillon to Drew Hatfield that landed the Miners on the 7-yard line. An encroachment penalty on the Rebels put the Miners closer and full back Joe Hunt put the Miners on the lip of the cup. Dillon scored from 1-yard out on a sneak up the gut and Billy Mitchem made the extra point kick to make the score 7-0 with just eight seconds left to play in the first quarter.

Dillon would go on to score again in the second quarter on a long 61-yard scramble, Mitchem added another point after kick and the Miners were up 14-0 with 9:44 left to play before halftime. Hunt returned to add one more score for the Miners before the half from 8-yards out with 1:44 left to play. Mitchem sent the extra point kick wide right and the Miners jumped ahead 20-0 heading into the locker room.

Despite Dillon’s stellar offensive effort in the first half he did develop a slight case of the fumble bug when he laid two on the ground before halftime, both were recovered by the Rebels.

To begin the second half Dillon completed a pass to Tyler Grimmett who had enough time to turn around before he fumbled the ball and Tolsia recovered again. On the Rebels next drive Logan Presley had a 50-yard touchdown called back due to a personal foul on the offense.

The Rebels were forced to punt once more and the Miners took advantage. Hunt rushed into the end zone from 5-yards out with 6:19 left to play in the third quarter. The kick was no good but the Miners increased their lead to 26-0.

Presley was able to score once again from 4-yards out with 2:08 left to play in the third quarter to put the Rebels on the board 26-6.

However, to begin the fourth quarter Presley was picked off by none other than wild man Dalton Sheppard who returned the ball 80-yards to paydirt. Dillon completed the two point conversion to Hatfield to make the score 34-6.

In the final quarter of play the Rebels would add two more TD’s, one from Presley and one from Johnathan Johnson but the Miners would add one more to as Dillon zigged and zagged his way 22-yards into the end zone making the final score 42-20.

Mingo Central owned the game despite plenty of needless penalties and some bad showings on special teams. The Miners still have a ways to go before they can see the light at the end of the tunnel but they are on the right track.

The Miners put up 388-yards of total offense with 247-yards rushing and 141-yards receiving. The Miners had 11 penalties for 90-yards but the Rebels had 15 penalties for 150-yards. Mingo had three fumbles and no interceptions, but the Rebels had two fumbles and two interceptions thrown.

Offensively Dillon went 128-yards on 11 carries with three TD’s, he also went 17 for 24 on completions with 141 yards in the air. Hunt had 77-yards on 17 carries with 2 TD’s. Grimmett had 4 receptions for 43-yards and Hatfield had 7 receptions for 39-yards.

Presley gained 92-yards on the ground for Tolsia with 2 TD’s.

Leading the Miners in tackles was Issac Fox with five, Kaleb Hurley also had five. Caleb (K-bo) Lester had 4.5, while Dougie Dillon and Daniel Buchanan both had four tackles each.

The Miners will look to improve their win streak next week as they travel to Sissonville.

Score by Quarters:

Tolsia: 0 0 6 14 – 20

Mingo: 7 13 6 16 – 42

