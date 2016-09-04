Pirates are heating up

GOODY, Ky – The Belfry Pirates were on fire Friday night as they sailed past the Harlan County Black Bears 47-13.

The Pirates scored 41 points in the first half and help Harlan county to zero. The Pirates scored with ease with four rushing touchdowns and two passing TD’s and finished the game with 300-yards of total offense.

The Pirates had no problem sharing the wealth as many got in on the scoring action. The Pirates had 251-yards of total rushing with four different players crossing the goal line.

Noah Corbett led the Pirates in rushing with four carries for 92-yards and a score. Derek Wellman added a score with two rushes for 10 yards, Justin Adkins had two rushes for 30-yards and a score as well. Freshman Peyton Hensley scored and also had four carries for 20-yards. The Pirates had six rushing first downs.

On the receiving side Corbett threw twice with two scores for 49-yards. Corbett connected with Cameron Catron for 27-yards and Austin Woolum for 22-yards, both players scored. Grayson Cook added five extra points on six attempts.

The Pirates had three fumble recoveries, one of which was a 50-yard scoop and dash for Catron.

On the defensive side Devin Varney had two interceptions and Taveon Hunter had one interception that he returned for 63-yards.

Wellman led the Pirates on defense with 11 tackles, Josh Keathley had nine tackles, Woolum had eight, Avery Browing had eight, and Cole Bentley finished the night with seven tackles.

The Black Bears ended the game with 174-yards of total offense and one rushing TD.

The Pirates are on to the next challenge as they will travel this Friday to face Newport Central Catholic.

Scores by Quarters:

HC: 0 0 0 13 – 13

BH: 27 14 6 0 – 47

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, He can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 , or at [email protected] )

