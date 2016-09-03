West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Bishop Donahue 59, Hundred 0

Braxton County 28, Clay County 2

Bridgeport 24, Wheeling Park 13

Buckhannon-Upshur 32, Hampshire 27

Buffalo 55, Symmes Valley, Ohio 6

Cabell Midland 29, South Charleston 0

Capital 40, Riverside 0

Chestnut Ridge, Pa. 38, Musselman 30

Clay-Battelle 65, Beallsville, Ohio 12

East Hardy 47, Frankfort 25

Fairmont Senior 37, North Marion 15

Fayetteville 43, Valley Fayette 0

Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 60, Hannan 0

George Washington 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 6

Gilmer County 28, Richwood 14

Grafton 16, East Fairmont 3

Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 23

Grundy, Va. 40, River View 20

Herbert Hoover 13, Chapmanville 12

Huntington 17, Spring Valley 13

Hurricane 31, Parkersburg 18

Independence 62, PikeView 0

Keyser 49, Berkeley Springs 0

Lewis County 28, Preston 7

Liberty Harrison 42, Notre Dame 12

Liberty Raleigh 18, Oak Hill 16

Lincoln 38, Philip Barbour 12

Logan 61, Poca 11

Man 45, Mount View 44

Martins Ferry, Ohio 34, Linsly 13

Martinsburg 35, Sherando, Va. 28

Midland Trail 13, Greenbrier West 7

Millbrook, Va. 34, Hedgesville 0

Mingo Central 42, Tolsia 20

Moorefield 21, Pocahontas County 14

Morgantown 36, Brooke 0

Mountain Ridge, Md. 35, John Marshall 27

Nicholas County 60, Shady Spring 0

Oakdale, Md. 68, Washington 8

Petersburg 32, Pendleton County 20

Point Pleasant 19, Ripley 17

Princeton 32, Bluefield 21

Roane County 43, Lincoln County 7

Robert C. Byrd 20, Elkins 14

Sherman 39, Calhoun County 8

Sissonville 38, Wayne 12

South Harrison 41, Valley Wetzel 6

Spring Mills 36, John Champe, Va. 13

St. Albans 43, Nitro 21

St. Marys 61, Wirt County 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 32, Oak Glen 10

Tucker County 32, Tygarts Valley 18

Tug Valley 37, Meadow Bridge 0

Twin Valley, Va. 28, Montcalm 0

Tyler Consolidated 42, Doddridge County 12

University 16, Parkersburg South 9

Van 41, Phelps, Ky. 13

Waterford, Ohio 58, Wahama 0

Webster County 24, Ravenswood 15

Weir 44, Richmond Edison, Ohio 6

Westside 58, Wyoming East 8

Wheeling Central 34, Bellaire, Ohio 20

Williamstown 34, Magnolia 12

Winfield 34, Scott 20