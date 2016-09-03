West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Bishop Donahue 59, Hundred 0
Braxton County 28, Clay County 2
Bridgeport 24, Wheeling Park 13
Buckhannon-Upshur 32, Hampshire 27
Buffalo 55, Symmes Valley, Ohio 6
Cabell Midland 29, South Charleston 0
Capital 40, Riverside 0
Chestnut Ridge, Pa. 38, Musselman 30
Clay-Battelle 65, Beallsville, Ohio 12
East Hardy 47, Frankfort 25
Fairmont Senior 37, North Marion 15
Fayetteville 43, Valley Fayette 0
Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 60, Hannan 0
George Washington 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 6
Gilmer County 28, Richwood 14
Grafton 16, East Fairmont 3
Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 23
Grundy, Va. 40, River View 20
Herbert Hoover 13, Chapmanville 12
Huntington 17, Spring Valley 13
Hurricane 31, Parkersburg 18
Independence 62, PikeView 0
Keyser 49, Berkeley Springs 0
Lewis County 28, Preston 7
Liberty Harrison 42, Notre Dame 12
Liberty Raleigh 18, Oak Hill 16
Lincoln 38, Philip Barbour 12
Logan 61, Poca 11
Man 45, Mount View 44
Martins Ferry, Ohio 34, Linsly 13
Martinsburg 35, Sherando, Va. 28
Midland Trail 13, Greenbrier West 7
Millbrook, Va. 34, Hedgesville 0
Mingo Central 42, Tolsia 20
Moorefield 21, Pocahontas County 14
Morgantown 36, Brooke 0
Mountain Ridge, Md. 35, John Marshall 27
Nicholas County 60, Shady Spring 0
Oakdale, Md. 68, Washington 8
Petersburg 32, Pendleton County 20
Point Pleasant 19, Ripley 17
Princeton 32, Bluefield 21
Roane County 43, Lincoln County 7
Robert C. Byrd 20, Elkins 14
Sherman 39, Calhoun County 8
Sissonville 38, Wayne 12
South Harrison 41, Valley Wetzel 6
Spring Mills 36, John Champe, Va. 13
St. Albans 43, Nitro 21
St. Marys 61, Wirt County 6
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 32, Oak Glen 10
Tucker County 32, Tygarts Valley 18
Tug Valley 37, Meadow Bridge 0
Twin Valley, Va. 28, Montcalm 0
Tyler Consolidated 42, Doddridge County 12
University 16, Parkersburg South 9
Van 41, Phelps, Ky. 13
Waterford, Ohio 58, Wahama 0
Webster County 24, Ravenswood 15
Weir 44, Richmond Edison, Ohio 6
Westside 58, Wyoming East 8
Wheeling Central 34, Bellaire, Ohio 20
Williamstown 34, Magnolia 12
Winfield 34, Scott 20