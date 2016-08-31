Prep Roundup

Tolsia 26, Wayne 8

GLENHAYES – The Tolsia Rebels defeated county rival Wayne 26-8 in their season opener this past Friday night at Wilts Salmons Athletic Facility.

Brian Campbell scored all four Rebel touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as Tolsia opened up with a big win.

The score was close and a defensive slugfest through the first three quarters. The Rebels led just 6-2 heading into the fourth quarter, after Campbell scored on an 11-yard touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage.

Wayne scored when a punt snap rolled through the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.

The Pioneers managed just 65 yards of offense in the first half, including a mere 24 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

Tolsia, which has beaten Wayne in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997, plays at Mingo Central this Friday. The Rebels defeated the Miners in the regular season and in the Class AA playoffs last season. Tolsia is now in Class A.

Wayne travels to Sissonville this Friday for a Cardinal Conference game.

—

Logan 48, Man 13

LOGAN – Braxton Goff should retire. Maybe David Early should too.

Both had career days in their debuts as the Logan High School football team buried the rival Man Hillbillies 48-13 on Thursday night in the season-opening Coalfield Kickoff Classic at Logan Stadium.

Early, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound freshman quarterback, tossed a swing pass to Goff on the first play from scrimmage, resulting in a 75-yard touchdown.

The score set the tone for the game as Logan scored early and often, leading 30-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half.

Goff, a senior basketball player, who was playing in his very first varsity football game, scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Wildcats steamrolled the Billies. Goff snared five passes for 122 yards for the game, reeling in passes covering 75, 4 and 27 yards. He also reached pay dirt on a 23-yard jet sweep.

Early was equally impressive as he completed 12-of-18 passes officially for 240 yards and four TDs on passes from 75, 75, 4 and 27 yards out.

Logan’s offense was in full swing as the Cats rolled up 424 yards of total offense, including 184 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

—

Herbert Hoover 14, Scott 7

MADISON – The visiting Huskies of Herbert Hoover defeated the Scott Skyhawks 14-7 in the season opener for both schools this past Friday night.

The Huskies scored in the final quarter to take the lead and win the Cardinal Conference contest.

Score by quarters:

Herbert Hoover: 0 0 7 7 —14

Scott: 7 0 0 0 — 7

—

Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15

SISSONVILLE – The Chapmanville Regional High School football team put up a good fight but fell 22-15 at Sissonville on Friday night in the season and Cardinal Conference opener for both schools at Sisssonville’s Joe Sawyer Field.

It was the debut game for new Chapmanville head coach Rob Dial, who replaced outgoing veteran mentor George Barker.

Sissonville (1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Cardinal Conference) trailed Chapmanville (0-1, 0-1) at halftime by a 7-0 score then tallied three straight second half touchdowns. The Tigers scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion late in the game to pull to within one score but it was too little too late.

The Indians improved to 6-5 in the series with Chapmanville over the last decade plus and have won four out the last five meetings.

—

Pikeville 30, Letcher Central 6

PIKEVILLE – Pikeville running back Clay Slone scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening half to help the Panthers to a 30-6 victory over Letcher County Central in the 32nd annual Pike County Bowl finale played at Hillard Howard Field on Aug. 27.

The Panthers, now 2-0, kept Letcher Central (1-1) out of the end zone until the game’s final minute.

Quarterback Wyatt Battaile completed 14 of 28 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Andrew McNamee on a 40-yard scoring pass play with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third period to push the Panthers up 23-0.

Slone capped off the opening drive of the game with a three-yard touchdown run with 3:59 to play in the first period to put Pikeville in front to stay at 8-0. Evan Rhodes ran in the two-point conversion.

Slone’s 18-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left before halftime extended the lead to 16-0. Placekicker Campbell Dawahare ran in the two-point conversion. Slone had only three carries for 25 yards. He caught four passes for 11 yards and picked off one pass on defense.

Pikeville’s final points came when Battaile scored on a two-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars lone score came with 35 seconds left in the game on Jayson Buttery’s five-yard touchdown run.

Both teams are back home on Sept. 2 as Pikeville welcomes Paintsville (2-0) and LCC takes on Hazard (2-0).

Score by quarters:

LC (1-1): 0 0 0 6 – 6

PK (2-0): 8 8 7 7 – 30