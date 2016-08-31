Player of the Week

Freshman Drew Hatfield had a debut that he may never forget. The 5-foot-10, 155 pound wide receiver scored three touchdowns in Mingo Central’s victory in the season opener at Wyoming East.

Hatfield officially had three receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He had an 80-yard TD kickoff return called back because of a penalty and another TD pass catch called back on another penalty or he would have had five touchdowns.

The speedy Hatfield caught the passes from junior quarterback Jeremy Dillon, who was also making his debut in a Miner’s uniform. Dillon also had a great game with four TD passes and he scored two other rushing scores.

The Miners won the game 58-13. Mingo Central (1-0) will host regional rival Tolsia (1-0) this Friday night.