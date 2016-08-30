Sherman tops Tug Valley

By Kyle Lovern

SETH – The Sherman Tide scored in the last second of the game to defeat Tug Valley 25-20 in the season opener for both squads this past Friday night at the SHS Field in Boone County.

Neither team scored in the first quarter and they headed into the second frame knotted at 0-0.

Tug Valley took a 6-0 lead with 3:44 remaining in the first half as Dawson Elia scored on a 5-yard TD run. The conversion failed, but the Panthers took a 6-0 lead heading into the dressing room at halftime.

Tug Valley extended its lead at the 10:33 mark of the third quarter as Noah Lucas scampered in on an 11 yard touchdown run. Levi Davis squeezed in for the conversion to make it 14-0.

The home team, Sherman, finally got on the scoreboard at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter as Bailey Kirk got lose and raced 63 yards for a TD run. The extra point kick was good cutting the Panther’s lead to 14-7 heading into the final quarter.

Sherman scored with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter as Bailey Kirk connected with Tyler Pettry on a 56 yard pass. The extra point kick was blocked, so the Panthers held onto the lead at 14-13.

Tug Valley built on its lead with 8:59 left in the game when Elia got free for a 19 yard TD run. The conversion run failed, but the Panthers still held a 20-13 advantage heading into the final minutes of the game.

The Tide scored again with 8:44 left in the contest as Benjamin Salmon followed his blockers and raced downfield for an 80-yard kick return. The conversion kick was no good, so Tug Valley held on to a one point lead, 20-19.

The home fans left happy as Sherman marched downfield and scored as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Kirk dove in on a 1-yard run to give the Tide a 25-20 victory. (The conversion was not attempted since time ran out.)

Tug Valley rushed 45 times for 260 yards. The Panthers only completed one pass for five yards. Their total offense was 265 yards for the game.

TVHS had four penalties for 30 yards.

Sherman had 34 carries for 211 yards and they were 5-of-9 passing for 112 yards. Their total offense came out to 333 yards for the game. The Tide had eight penalties for 75 yards.

Dawson Elia led Tug Valley with 21 carries for 94 yards and a pair of TDs. Noah Lucas had 15 carries for 79 yards and a score. Chandler Pack had four carries for 49 yards, while Levi Davis had five carries for 38 yards.

Elia led the Tug Valley defense with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, while Andrew Dingess had six tackles and two tackles for loss, Pack had six tackles and Lucas six stops. Dustin Jarvis had an interception to go with four tackles.

Kirk and Pettry led the Sherman offense, however no final stats were available for the Tide.

Sherman (1-0) travels to Calhoun County this Friday. Tug Valley (0-1) will make the long trip to Meadow Bridge this week.

Score by quarters:

Tug Valley (0-1): 0 6 8 6 – 20

Sherman (1-0): 0 0 7 18 – 25

