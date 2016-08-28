Hornets can’t contain Warriors

GOODY, Ky. — That elusive win is still evading the Phelps Hornets after they lost their second game in a row to East Ridge on Friday night with a final score of 38-18.

Once again the night was not without signs of progress from the growing Hornets program as they combined for 374-yards of total offense. The only problem was that East Ridge’s Brody Johnson had 330-yards rushing on his own.

It didn’t take Johnson long to get his running shoes oiled up as his first score came at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter, he also added the two point conversion to make the score 8-0. The Hornets struggled to find a rhythm and fought back the urge to return to their old ways through most of the first half. With 9:36 left to play before halftime Johnson broke off an 8-1 yard run and added another two point conversion to make the score 16-0.

Johnson added one more score with just over three minutes to play before the half on a tough tackle shedding run, a QB keeper added the two point conversion. The Hornets however, were not going into the lockeroom without putting up a fight. With just 43 seconds left to play before the half Hornet QB Garrett Clevenger punched in a goal line score of 1-yard to make the score 22-6 at the half.

After halftime the Hornets saw sunshine on a quick fumble recovery, they had some trouble keeping the Warriors out of their backfield but with 5:00 left to play in the third Clevenger found room and scampered 61-yards to pay dirt. The two point conversion attempt was not goo and the Hornets seemed to be looking at a rally.

Johnson could not let that happen as he danced into the end zone from 15-yards out on a another score to make it 30-12 in favor of the Warriors.

Towards the end of the third the Hornets began to show signs of life again when Christian Mounts tip-toed the sideline on a 15-yard bubble screen that got the Hornets nest buzzing. However, Johnson scored one more time with 5:34 left to play in the fourth quarter to make the score 36-12. The Warriors added the two point conversion and made the score 38-12.

The Hornets refused to give up as Mounts once again created some chatter from the fans with a 30-yard reception from Clevenger. With 4:00 left to play Clevenger connected with with Peyton Rife on a screen pass that turned into a 25-yard TD to make the score 38-18.

Despite Johnson’s outstanding performance the Hornets fared well on defense with decent numbers. Ronald Prater led the team with 10 tackles.

Clevenger earned the MVP award for the Hornets with a 154 rushing performance combined with a 165-yard passing performance. However, Clevenger had 123-yards passing in the fourth quarter. Mounts led the team in receiving with 79-yards while Rife finished with 76 receiving yards.

Score by quarters:

PH: 0 6 6 6 – 18

ER: 8 16 6 8- 38

Phelps statistics: S. Elkins- 9 tackles, P. Rife-6 tackles and 1 fumble recovery, D. New- 7 tackles, L. Mayhorn 8 tackles and 1 fumble recovery, R. Prater-10 tackles, J.Wolford-8 tackles.

Rushing: P.Rife-17 yards, B. Turnmire-35, G. Clevenger-154 yards.

Receiving: P. Rife-76, B. Turnmire-7, T. White-6, C. Mounts-79.

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

