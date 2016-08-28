Pirates stun in season opener

GOODY, Ky-The Belfry Pirates made a statement on Friday night with their 48-12 victory over Tates Creek in the first night of the 32nd annual Pike County Bowl.

If you blinked then you missed it. That’s how long it took the Belfry Pirates to get on the scoreboard. The Commodores received the ball to start the game and was forced into a quick three-and-out by the Pirates. The Commodores punted and senior wild man Cameron Catron took the rock 79-yards to house before anyone knew what happened.

The Pirates didn’t let up there as they continued to dominate the Commodores through the entire first period. The Pirates seemed to be having a competition of which one could get into the end zone the most on the least amount of plays. Pond Creek Nation sure got a show on Friday night.

After Catron scored, Austin Woolum set up for the extra point and sent it screaming through the uprights making the score 7-0 with only a minute and a half gone from the game clock. With 8:05 left to play in the first quarter QB Noah Corbett scored on a 25-yard keeper. Grayson Cook attempted the extra point but missed making the score 13-0 in favor of the Pirates.

Things looked to be turning around for Tates Creek when Justin Adkins muffed a punt and the Commodores recovered. Their momentum was quickly extinguished when Devin Wellman leaped into the air and came down with an interception getting the ball to the Commodore’s 32-yard line. With 3:43 left to play in the first quarter Wellman returned again and took the ball 57-yards to pay dirt, Cook added the extra point and the Pirates were up 20-0.

At this point in the game Andrew Fletcher exited the game to the locker room with what was believed to only be a separated shoulder. More information on that will be available at a later date.

With 2:19 left to play in the first quarter Devin Varney found room to run and blazed a 59-yard trail to the end zone, Cook added another extra point and the pirates jumped ahead 27-0. Wellman scored once again from 3-yards out to make the score 34-0.

The Commodores finally began to fight back when Jackson Beerman scored on a slant route when he passed the third level and ran 75-yards to the house. The Pirates blocked the extra point kick and the score stayed at 34-6.

Not long into the second quarter Belfry gained momentum back when Varney snatched a pass out of the air on Tates Creek’s one yard line forcing the Pirates to go the length of the field to score. Corbett and the Pirates made it an easy day with the help of young Taveon Hunter and before long they were standing on the lip of the cup. Corbett seized the opportunity and squeaked in on a 10-yard keeper. Wellman rushed in the two point conversion and the Pirates jumped ahead 42-6 setting the continuous clock rule in place with just over eight minutes left to play before halftime.

With the lead, Head Coach Phillip Haywwod took the opportunity to switch the second string defense in to get them some reps. Little happened as the clock ticked away until Belfry looked to be scoring again with time running out thanks to a big connection from Corbett to Catron that put the Pirates on the 10-yard line. Cook lined up and made the field goal putting the score at 45-6 heading into halftime.

No one scored during the third quarter but the second string found plenty of minutes to get in some practice while simultaneously holding a good Commodores offense to zero points.

Cook was able to get in one more field goal before the end of the game making the score 48-6. With 4:00 minutes left to play in the fourth Tates Creek’s Langston Love scored on a 5-yard dash to set the final score at 48-12 after the two point conversion was no good for the Commodores.

Scores by quarters:

BH: 27 18 0 3 – 48

TC: 6 0 0 6 – 12

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

