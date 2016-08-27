Belfry Middle to play New Harland

GOODY,Ky — The Belfry Middle School Pirates will play their second game on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The Pirates will be taking on the New Harland Patriots in a very tough match-up.

The Pirates enter the game 1-0 and the Patriots will enter the game 3-0. The Pirates are on a quest for their fifth straight state championship and the Patriots will be big obstacle in their way.

The Patriots are a run first style of team, they form their offense around halfback Matt Brown. The Patriots are led up front by a massive line. Nose guard Jordan Steele, is 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. he one of the most prospective players of the 2021 class.

What the Patriots will face is a very balanced team that runs the same style of offense as the High School team. The Pirates will be relying heavily on QB Seth Mounts, fullback Brett Coleman, and halfbacks Kyle Webb and Deon Smith. All of these players have had great showings in the pre-season scrimmages and the first game that was last weekend.

Kickoff will begin at Vipperman Stadium at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Pictured above is the 2015 Belfry Middle School State Champions.

By William Plaster

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

