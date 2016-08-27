PREP FOOTBALL

West Virginia
By The Associated Press
Braxton County 36, Lincoln 27
Buffalo 45, Parkersburg Catholic 18
Cameron 54, Hundred 0
Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Fayette 7
East Fairmont 38, Liberty Harrison 26
East Hardy 42, Page County, Va. 6
Fairmont Senior 49, Robert C. Byrd 12
Fayetteville 28, Clay County 0
Gilmer County 55, Beallsville, Ohio 0
Grafton 23, Philip Barbour 0
Graham, Va. 59, Bluefield 54
Herbert Hoover 14, Scott 7
Huntington 49, Brooke 6
Hurricane 28, Winfield 15
Independence 49, Midland Trail 7
James Monroe 34, Greenbrier East 6
Johnson Central, Ky. 23, Capital 6
Keyser 67, Petersburg 15
Martinsburg 56, Eastern, D.C. 14
Millbrook, Va. 42, Jefferson 20
Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 13
Montcalm 20, Hannan 14
Moorefield 25, Frankfort 14
Morgantown 59, Anacostia, D.C. 0
Mount View 42, River View 6
Musselman 54, Spring Mills 7
Nicholas County 22, Greenbrier West 0
Nitro 9, Poca 6
North Marion 42, Elkins 21
Parkersburg 24, St. Albans 7
Pendleton County 48, Notre Dame 20
Pocahontas County 7, Tucker County 0
Point Pleasant 44, Lincoln County 6
Preston 26, Hampshire 21
Princeton 46, Shady Spring 21
Ripley 14, Parkersburg South 7
Riverside 19, Woodrow Wilson 14
Roane County 42, S. Point, Ohio 22
Shadyside, Ohio 41, Magnolia 14
Sherman 25, Tug Valley 20
Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15
South Harrison 42, Doddridge County 0
Spring Valley 55, Cabell Midland 26
St. Marys 42, Ritchie County 8
Summers County 47, PikeView 6
Tolsia 26, Wayne 8
University 41, John Marshall 14
Valley Wetzel 44, Tygarts Valley 34
Van 20, Meadow Bridge 6
Wahama 26, Ravenswood 14
Webster County 12, Richwood 6
Weir 41, Oak Glen 0
Westside 44, Liberty Raleigh 0
Wheeling Park 41, Perry Traditional Ac., Pa. 20
Williamstown 25, Tyler Consolidated 14
Willow Wood Valley, Ohio 32, Paden City 0
Wirt County 33, Calhoun County 6