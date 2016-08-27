PREP FOOTBALL

West Virginia

By The Associated Press

Braxton County 36, Lincoln 27

Buffalo 45, Parkersburg Catholic 18

Cameron 54, Hundred 0

Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Fayette 7

East Fairmont 38, Liberty Harrison 26

East Hardy 42, Page County, Va. 6

Fairmont Senior 49, Robert C. Byrd 12

Fayetteville 28, Clay County 0

Gilmer County 55, Beallsville, Ohio 0

Grafton 23, Philip Barbour 0

Graham, Va. 59, Bluefield 54

Herbert Hoover 14, Scott 7

Huntington 49, Brooke 6

Hurricane 28, Winfield 15

Independence 49, Midland Trail 7

James Monroe 34, Greenbrier East 6

Johnson Central, Ky. 23, Capital 6

Keyser 67, Petersburg 15

Martinsburg 56, Eastern, D.C. 14

Millbrook, Va. 42, Jefferson 20

Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 13

Montcalm 20, Hannan 14

Moorefield 25, Frankfort 14

Morgantown 59, Anacostia, D.C. 0

Mount View 42, River View 6

Musselman 54, Spring Mills 7

Nicholas County 22, Greenbrier West 0

Nitro 9, Poca 6

North Marion 42, Elkins 21

Parkersburg 24, St. Albans 7

Pendleton County 48, Notre Dame 20

Pocahontas County 7, Tucker County 0

Point Pleasant 44, Lincoln County 6

Preston 26, Hampshire 21

Princeton 46, Shady Spring 21

Ripley 14, Parkersburg South 7

Riverside 19, Woodrow Wilson 14

Roane County 42, S. Point, Ohio 22

Shadyside, Ohio 41, Magnolia 14

Sherman 25, Tug Valley 20

Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15

South Harrison 42, Doddridge County 0

Spring Valley 55, Cabell Midland 26

St. Marys 42, Ritchie County 8

Summers County 47, PikeView 6

Tolsia 26, Wayne 8

University 41, John Marshall 14

Valley Wetzel 44, Tygarts Valley 34

Van 20, Meadow Bridge 6

Wahama 26, Ravenswood 14

Webster County 12, Richwood 6

Weir 41, Oak Glen 0

Westside 44, Liberty Raleigh 0

Wheeling Park 41, Perry Traditional Ac., Pa. 20

Williamstown 25, Tyler Consolidated 14

Willow Wood Valley, Ohio 32, Paden City 0

Wirt County 33, Calhoun County 6