Pirates plunder Cardinals, 8-1

GOOD,Ky — The Belfry Pirates finished up a four game stretch at home with a win over the Sheldon Clark Cardinals on Tuesday night the final score was 8-1.

The Pirates now have a record of 3-1-0 after winning the first two games of the season but losing to a stout Johnson Central team. The Pirates had a multitude of players grab a score during the match.

Christian Long began the scoring during the 10th minute of play with a penalty kick he squeaked past the goalie. The Pirates would continue to score three unanswered goals. The first was an unintended score off of a Cardinal player but the other two were meant. Nick McNamee scored during the 20th minute, and brother Noah McNamee scored during the 27th minute from a Wilson Harris assist.

Nathan Frey scored the lone goal for the Cardinals during the 31st minute. This goal was a prize in itself as it marked the first goal ever scored in Sheldon Clark history. The goal was scored unassisted.

The rest of the game was all Belfry as Austin Dillon and Zach Estepp both scored before the end of the first period. In the second half Cade Watson and Noah McNamee scored the final points for the Pirates.

The Pirates attempted 33 shots against Cardinals goalie; Heath Maynard who had 12 saves during the match. The Cardinals attempted seven shots against Belfry’s goalie, Jacob Blackburn who had three saves.

The Pirates will continue tonight on the road at Pikeville at 8:00 p.m. The Pirates will be out for revenge against the Panthers after defeating them three times last season only to get knocked out by Pikeville in the Regional tournament.

Noah McNamee setting up a play during an earlier game of the season. McNamee scored twice in the Pirates latest match against Sheldon Clark. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0419.jpg Noah McNamee setting up a play during an earlier game of the season. McNamee scored twice in the Pirates latest match against Sheldon Clark.

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

