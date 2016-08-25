Lady Pirates hang tough against Lawrence

GOODY, Ky — The Belfry Lady Pirates are still looking for that first win after their latest loss to Lawrence County on Tuesday by a final score of 6-3.

The Lady Pirates have improved since last season despite their record. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Pirates 10-0 in all three meetings last season. The Lady Pirates three goals scored is a sign that this season may be different.

Kaley Long started the scoring for the Lady Pirates in the 15th minute from a Robbi-Ann Brewer assist. Lawrence County then answered with five straight unanswered goals. Scoring was Kylie Maynard, Madison Cassell, Sarah Lycans, Zayla Granillo and Mckenzie Frazier.

Megan Lambert scored from a penalty kick during the 61st minute for the Lady Pirates but Lycans answered back for the Lady Bulldogs. Kylie Gollihue scored the final goal of the match to bring the Lady Pirates final score to 3.

Belfry can shake this one off and focus on upcoming Pikeville, who they will face tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Pictured above is Lady Pirates Kylie Gollhue shooting a penalty shot during an earlier game of the season.

By William Plaster [email protected]

