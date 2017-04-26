Mingo-Tug Softball

Tug Valley catcher Skylar Mitchell prepares to take a swing. She had a base hit during this at bat early in the game. However, Mingo Central won the game 14-4. (Editor’s Note: No stats were made available from either of the coaching staffs.)
Mingo Central shortstop Makenna Pinson makes a throw to first base in first inning action.
Mingo Central scores a run early in the game against Tug Valley.
Mingo Central’s Shyla Goff legs out an infield hit to first base against Tug Valley. Lady Panther Abby Spence awaits the throw.
