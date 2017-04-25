NBA and NFL draft notes; short stuff

Kyle’s Korner ….

Mountaineer basketball fans should not be alarmed about losing senior-to-be Jevon Carter to the NBA.

However Carter has officially submitted his name for the 2017 NBA Draft. Carter will not hire an agent.

But Coach Bob Huggins said, “Jevon will go through the process in a systematic and professional manner by exploring the situation and leaving open his option to come back for his senior season.”

This usually helps a player to get his name out there and make him more of a commodity after next season for the NBA.

Carter led the Mountaineers in scoring at 13.5 points per game and in steals with 92 on the season. Carter was named the NABC Defensive Player of the Year, the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big 12 Conference Second Team and named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team for the third year in a row.

… Look for only a couple of WVU players to hear their names called in this week’s NFL draft. Center Tyler Orlosky is the third highest ranked center. The 6-foot-3, 300 pound lineman should go in the second or third round.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 210 pound prospect, is the 18th ranked player at that position. His height should help him as a pass defender.

Both players had solid seasons for WVU.

There could be several other players signed as free agents once the draft is over.

…Charleston, W.Va. native Ryan Switzer is likely to hear his name in the draft. He is a 5-9, 181-pound slot receiver, who played at North Carolina. Switzer was heavily recruited, receiving offers from Florida State, Penn State, Arizona and his home state school of WVU.

Switzer has the speed to be a good wide receiver, sort of in the Wes Welker model. He is also an excellent punt return specialist. During a 4-year career, the former George Washington High School standout leaves the Tar Heels program as the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, while ranking first in ACC history and tied for second in NCAA history with seven career punt return touchdowns.

… West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was named the Furfari Award winner as the state’s top college coach, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Named in honor of the late local sports writer, Mickey Furfari, Izzo-Brown will be honored on May 21 at the 71st Victory Awards Dinner at the Village Square Conference Center in Clarksburg.

… Mingo Central junior quarterback Jeremy Dillon will receive his Kennedy Award and J.R. House Award at the dinner. The Kennedy award is given to the state’s best football players and the House award to the state’s best quarterback. He will also get a certificate for being named 1st team All-State. Dillon has verbally committed to Marshall for basketball.

Any first team all-state selection from W.Va. will receive a certificate.

… The date for Marshall University’s annual Homecoming football game has been set for the Oct. 14 game against Old Dominion, the school announced Tuesday.

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.