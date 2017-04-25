Joplin, Banks lead Mingo track team

CHARLESTON – The Mingo Central track team performed well in the Capitol Classic meet held at Laidley Field in Charleston on Friday.

The meet featured several of the state’s top track teams, including Class AAA and AA schools.

Seniors Aaron Banks and Tyra Joplin both fared well in individual competitions.

Both the girls and boys teams placed in the team scoring. (See scoring below)

Joplin won first place in the 100 meter dash and also received the Mike Tyson award for the girls’ competitors. Tyson was a top sprinter for Charleston High School in years past and an award is presented in his honor.

Joplin also finished third in the long jump.

The Mingo Central girls’ 4 x 100 meter relay team finished fifth.

Banks had the longest broad jump of his career and fastest 100-meter dash time. Banks finished third in the 100 and second in the long jump.

“Everyone on our team improved their time or distance during this meet,” said Coach Brandon Ball. “It was a really good meet for Mingo Central and the kids should be proud of themselves.”

Boys team scoring:

1. Woodrow Wilson 146; 2. Buckhannon-Upshur 68; 3. Shady Spring 55; 4. Capital 50; 5. George Washington 40; 6. Greenbrier East 38; 7. Richwood 37; 8. Riverside 22; 9. Cabell Midland 20; 10. Sissonville 19; 11. Mingo Central 14; 12. Lincoln County 12; 13. Sherman 11; 14. South Charleston 9; 15. Calhoun County 6; 16. Hurricane 3; 16. Chapmanville 3; 18. Herbert Hoover 2; 18. Scott 18; 20. Clay County 1.

100 meters — 1. Malcolm Fletcher (CAP) 10.78; 2. Hoff (CAP) 10.98; 3. Banks (Mingo Cent.) 11.22; 4. Nesselroade (B-U) 11.48; 5. Roberts (SCOTT) 11.63; Grant (WW) 11.64.

Long jump — 1. Kelshawn Grant (WW) 21-04.25; 2. Banks (Mingo Cent.) 21-01.00; 3. Cable (RICH) 19-02.50; 4. Clendenin (RICH) 19-01.50; 5. Honaker (GE) 17-11.75; 6.

Girls team scoring:

1. George Washington 111; 2. Woodrow Wilson 86; 3. Shady Spring 67; 4. Capital 66; 5. Richwood 50; 6. Greenbrier East 36; 6. Sissonville 36; 8. Mingo Central 19; 9. Hurricane 18; 10. Scott 17; 11. Cabell Midland 15; 12. Herbert Hoover 11; 13. Clay County 4; 14. Lincoln County 3; 15. Riverside 2; 15. Sherman 2; 17. South Charleston 1.

Girls events:

100 meter dash — 1. Tyra Joplin (Mingo Cen.) 12.86; 2. Smith (GW) 13.10; 3. Hefner (SS) 13.14; 4. Reynolds (GW) 13.46; 5. Ruffin (CAP) 13.57; 6. Rhodes (Mingo Cent.) 13.61.

4×100 relay — 1. Capital 54.27; 2. Sissonville 55.07; 3. Woodrow Wilson 55.45; 4. Shady Spring 55.47; 5. Mingo Central 55.78; 6. Herbert Hoover 56.05.

Long jump — 1. Malika Houston (GW) 17-07.75; 2. Reynolds (GW) 15-09.75; 3. Joplin (Mingo Cent.) 14-11.25; 4. Nikolai (RICH) 13-08.25; 5. Kinney (CAP) 13-07.50; 6. Pritt (HH) 13-06.75 .

