A bountiful time in the outdoors

Everywhere you look the colors of spring have arrived. From the bright green of the carpet of grass that seems to be endlessly growing, to the red, white, and yellows that fill the hillsides as all manners of flowers and trees begin to bloom.

Nearly gone are the dark and sullen browns and greys of winter signaling that brighter days are here for those woodland creatures that scurry about all around us. Not only do the bright colors of spring make for a beautiful backdrop, they provide a seemingly endless bounty for all who seek it.

The bright colored blooms attract all manner of bugs and bees to feast on the sweet nectar they produce. The bees and bugs in turn draw birds and other foragers to the flowers to join in the buffet line.

Those same flowers produce early fruit on some plants giving bigger animals a chance to replace the weight lost in the lean times of winter. As the young tender leaves start to grow, a whole host of critters can become more visible than they have in months as they move around partaking in the endless salad bar of spring.

Foraging on what the forest produces does not stop with all things wild. Many avid outdoors types will take this opportunity to get in on the delectable morsels that nature provides this time of year.

Many of the streams and rivers around the state are stocked full of trout just jumping to get on the dinner plate or even a tasty shore lunch for those savvy enough to carry the proper ingredients. If you haven’t tasted a meal of freshly caught trout, you are missing out.

As water temperatures rise, trout aren’t the only fish willing to take the bait. They also aren’t the only fish fit to eat either. Smallmouth bass, crappie and even walleye make some fine dining this time of year.

Spring gobbler season is in full swing and nothing rings in the season like the smell of the blooming flowers and wild turkey roasting on the grill. No need to keep the bird on ice until Thanksgiving. A freshly prepared wild turkey breast is a wonderful treat any day.

Even the earth of the forest is producing a smorgasbord for the dinner table if you know where to look. Morrell mushrooms, molly moochers, or dry land fish are popping up daily and with the recent warm temperatures and rainy weather, there should be a bumper crop for those who get out and look. No matter what you call them these wild mushrooms dipped in butter, rolled in flour or bread crumbs, and lightly sautéed are delicious.

Ramps can still be found throughout the wooded hollows, or even along the roadways if an entrepreneuring outdoorsman happens to be willing to sell you a portion of his harvest. The wild onions can be a bit of an acquired taste and their strong odor is very distinctive, but the taste they provide is highly sought after and cherished by many.

There are still more edible things the forest can provide for those willing to get out and look. Many folks will even make herbal teas from the tender plants that are flourishing in nature this time of year.

West Virginia is also home to several other edible fungi and plants. I caution you to do your homework and make sure you know which ones are tasty and which ones will leave you longing for something to soothe the worst upset stomach ever.

Mother Nature is fickle and while she produces some delicacies for the discerning eye, she also provides a harsh warning for the foolhardy. So, do a little homework and ask around and it won’t take long until you can find someone willing to help out and set you on the right direction to some fine eating courtesy of the great outdoors.

Roger Wolfe is an outdoor columnist for Civitas Media. He can be reached at [email protected] for questions, comments, or story ideas.

