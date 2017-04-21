WVU lands recruit from Paintsville, Ky.

West Virginia University’s football team got a solid commitment for the 2018 class from Tyrese Allen, a 6-foot-4, 285 pound defensive tackle from nearby Paintsville, Ky.

Allen committed to the Mountaineers in a ceremony at the Paintsville High School gymnasium. He had offers from many schools and picked WVU over Purdue, Cincinnati, Memphis, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and others. Allen is rated as a 3-star prospect.

Allen is reportedly strong, energetic and a very physical lineman.

He is coached by former Logan High School and Marshall stand-out Joey Chirico, who is now the head coach at Paintsville.

Former PHS Tiger Kash Daniels, a linebacker, is another recent D-1 recruit out of Paintsville. He played for Kentucky last season as a true freshman.

… Another eastern Kentucky athlete, Benson Lin, a 6-4 guard from Wesley Christian in nearby Allen, Kentucky, is interested in WVU for basketball. He hails from a Taipei, Taiwan. He’s reportedly been to WVU twice for visits.

The Circuit Riders upset highly touted Huntington Prep this past season.

Local fans may have seen Lin play when Wesley Christian participated in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse last season. He has one more season at Wesley Christian.

… Other players on the radar for WVU’s basketball staff in the recruiting class of 2018 are Taelyr Gatlin, a 6-2 point guard from Brighton High in Tennessee and Torrence Watson, a 6-5 shooting guard from Whitfield High in Missouri. He’s said to already have offers from WVU, Missouri, Kansas State and Marquette.

Also, Jordan Miller, a 6-4 wing from Loudoun Valley in Virginia, who was the Virginia High School League 4A Player of the Year as a junior, is being looked at by the WVU staff.

… Former WVU forward Nathan Adrian of Morgantown played the final five games of his West Virginia basketball career with a torn labrum. He suffered the injury in the Texas game. He will have surgery and then rehab.

Adrian, who is already working on his master’s degree in Sports Management, is actually getting some interest from NBA teams. He could be a second round pick. If not, and if he chooses, several overseas teams have also showed interest in the 6-foot-9 hustler.

… West Virginia University All-Americans Ginny Thrasher and Morgan Phillips earned top finishes at the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships, held at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The duo finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s 50m 3 positions competition held April 14-16. A sophomore, Thrasher finished in second place with an 1171 total, shooting 579 the first day and 584 the second day. She shot a winning 458.3 in the final, earning eight additional points.

