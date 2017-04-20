Posted on by

Signing with the Bears


Photo courtesy of Autumn Chapman Belfry Lady Pirate Kirsten Moore signed to play college softball at the University of Pikeville on Tuesday. Sitting beside her is her mother Jamie Bowers Cantrell. Standing, left to right, UPike head coach Robert Staggs, Belfry asst. coach Medea Coleman, Belfry Head Coach Ryan Chapman and UPike asst. coach April Charles.


