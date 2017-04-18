Cleanin’ out the old sports notebook

Former Belfry lineman Cole Bentley got some first team reps with the Louisville Cardinals football team this past weekend in the Red and White spring game. The 6-foot-4, 290 lb. Bentley graduated early so he could enroll and participate in spring drills.

Don’t be surprised if Bentley gets to play as a true freshman this fall for U of L. Coach Bobby Petrino seems impressed with the local product, who helped lead the Pirates to four straight Class 3A state titles.

… WVU held its Gold and Blue game this past Saturday. Florida transfer Will Grier looked good at quarterback. Many fans believe that Grier is the real deal. He started as a freshman at Florida and was undefeated, before getting suspended.

He sat out last year due to NCAA rules and the transfer to WVU. Grier was a highly touted quarterback out of Davidson, North Carolina.

David Sills, who came to WVU as a quarterback prospect, but was switched to wide receiver as a freshman, left the Mountaineers last year to pursue his dream of being a QB in college. Now he is back in Morgantown and has accepted his role as a wide receiver and looked great in the spring game. He was one of Grier’s favorite targets on Saturday.’

Freshman Darrick Pitts of South Charleston, who also graduated early to enroll and participate in spring practice, looked good for the defense. He is a 4-star recruit who may start as a true freshman.

… Butler QB David Isreal (6-2, 185 lbs.) visited West Virginia over the weekend and after receiving an offer, he decided to join the Mountaineers. Isreal announced his decision to commit to West Virginia shortly after 12 noon on Easter Sunday.

Besides his offer from the Mountaineers, Isreal had offers from Memphis, Georgia Southern, Missouri State, NC Central and San Diego State.

… Former WVU quarterback Geno Smith signed with the New York Giants as a free agent. Smith was drafted by the New York Jets, but has been injured and suffered playing with a team that is not that strong.

… The Marshall University Green and White scrimmage will be at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday at Joan C. Edward Field in Huntington. The University of Kentucky Blue and White spring scrimmage was this past Friday night.

… The University of Pikeville football team is ready to put on a show at the Hambley Athletic Complex again, hosting its annual spring game at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Everyone is welcome to show up an hour before kickoff for a Tailgate with the Bears, featuring free food and drinks under the bleachers starting at 6:00 p.m.

… JUCO transfer Dani Koljanin (Pula, Croatia) has officially joined the Thundering Herd for the 2017-18 season, head coach Dan D’Antoni announced.

Koljanin, a transfer from Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York, will be eligible immediately, with two years remaining with the Herd. The Croatian led the team with 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over 29.3 minutes.

… After a year of retirement, former Seattle Seahawk running back Marshawn Lynch seems to be ready to return to the NFL with his hometown Oakland Raiders. The Raiders and Seahawks have worked out a deal and reportedly Lynch has agreed to a contract with Oakland. This could help the Raiders get to the next level, barring any major injuries.

There are a few local Raiders fans including Tug Valley assistant coaches Justin Crawford and Joey Childers, along with yours truly.

