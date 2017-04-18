Miners Track Team

Kyle Lovern/WDN

The 2017 Mingo Central track team is pictured above. The team participated in a meet this past weekend in Parkersburg. It was their second meet of the season and the coaches plan to participate in more this season. Senior Aaron Banks finished second in the 100-yard dash with a time of 11.57. He ran an 11:52 in the preliminaries race. Banks also was third in the long jump with a best jump of 20 feet and three inches. Pictured above, in no particular order are Aaron Banks, Canaan Fletcher, Joe Hunt, Zack Curry, Dakota Galyean, Nate Ellis, Mackinsey Spencer, Kylee Varney and Josh Reed. The coach is Brandon Ball and the statistician is Virdell Banks. Not pictured are Tyshira Joplin, Xziah Rhodes, Mikazia Rhodes and Alexa Fields.