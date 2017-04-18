Lady Pirates lose 4-2 to Lawrence County

LOUISA, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates lost to 60th District rival Lawrence County 4-2 on a cool and damp Monday evening at LCHS in Louisa, Ky.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning. Lady Bulldog Brittany Shapaka smacked a walk-off 2-run homer to end the game and pull out the win for the home team.

Belfry’s Kailee Rash and Paula Dotson each smashed home runs for the Lady Pirates in the top of the 4th inning to give their team the lead. Lawrence County (8-8) tied the game in the 5th inning at 2-2.

Rash, a sophomore, and Dotson, a junior, also had singles for Coach Ryan Chapman’s squad. Junior Kayla Christian also had a base hit for Belfry.

Rash was the losing pitcher. She had six strikeouts, gave up seven hits, however she walked eight batters.

Ciana Bowen was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up five hits and also had six strikeouts.

This past weekend Belfry went 1-3 in the Lyndell Potter Tournament held in Pikeville. The Lady Pirates fell to Pikeville 10-0, Barren County 9-0, Magoffin County 9-7 and defeated Grant County 11-9.

The Lady Pirates, now 12-9, are slated to play in the 4th Annual Wizard of Ozz tourney in Whitesburg starting on Friday.

Score by innings:

Belfry (12-9): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 – 2 4 9

Law. Co. (8-8): 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 – 4 7 3

