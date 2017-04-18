Myers, White named Big 12 Weekly Award winners

Press Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After leading the West Virginia University baseball team to a series win against No. 3 TCU this weekend, junior right-hander BJ Myers and freshman center fielder Brandon White have been recognized by the Big 12 Conference with weekly awards.

Myers was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week, while White was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week. It is the second career Pitcher of the Week honor for Myers, who was also recognized last year, while White is earned Newcomer of the Week accolades for the first time in his career.

The duo helped lead WVU to a pair of walk-off wins against No. 3 TCU, the highest-ranked opponent WVU has beaten in program history.

A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Myers had another dominant outing on the mound on Friday against third-ranked TCU, allowing just two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 8.1 innings pitched. He had his sixth quality start of the season and fifth in his last six starts while helping lead West Virginia to a 5-4, walk-off win in the series opener.

Myers threw 126 pitches and held the Horned Frogs, one of the league’s best offenses in conference play, to a .194 batting average. Myers now leads the Big 12 in innings pitched, with 61.1, and is in the top 10 in strikeouts and opponent batting average.

White led the team with a .625 batting average, five hits, a .700 slugging percentage and two stolen bases against TCU. While going 5-8 at the plate, he added two walks and had a stellar week in the field, making several outstanding catches in center field without recording an error.

Against TCU, the Winter Springs, Florida, native was the only Mountaineer with a batting average above .375 in the series and had at least one hit in every game, including a team-high-tying three hits on Saturday.

Myers and White are the second and third Big 12 honorees for the Mountaineers in the last two weeks, after sophomore righty Michael Grove was named Pitcher of the Week last week.

Additionally, senior first baseman Jackson Cramer was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week today.

West Virginia returns to the road for its next five games, beginning with in-state foe Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. ET at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia. West Virginia has won five of the last six and 14 of the last 17 in the series, including a 14-7 win at home on April 4. WVU then travels to Kansas State for a weekend series from April 21-23. The series begins on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m., and the series finale in Manhattan, Kansas, will begin at 1 p.m. Links to live streams, radio broadcasts and live stats for all four games this week, as well as ticket information for Tuesday’s game at Marshall, can be found on the baseball schedule page on WVUsports.com.

