Mountaineers enter national rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a fifth consecutive weekend series win, the West Virginia University baseball team is ranked nationally in five of the six major polls, highlighted by a No. 21 ranking in two polls.

The Mountaineers (21-13, 8-4 Big 12) are ranked for the first time in program history in four polls, and are in the top 25 for the first time since 1982.

WVU sits at No. 21 in the Baseball America Top 25 and the D1 Baseball rankings. Both mark the first time in team history that West Virginia has made an appearance in either poll.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) and USA Today Coaches Poll also has voted the Mountaineers into the Top 25 for the first time in team history, at No. 24 by the NCBWA and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has West Virginia in the rankings at No. 25, marking the first time the Gold and Blue appear in the publication’s poll since the final rankings in 1982, when they were voted No. 16.

Additionally, West Virginia is ranked No. 8 in the NCAA RPI. WVU is one of two Big 12 teams in the top 10 and one of five in the top 21. The Big 12 has the No. 1 conference RPI in the country.

West Virginia has won five of the last six and 14 of the last 17 in the series, including a 14-7 win at home on April 4. WVU then travels to Kansas State for a weekend series from April 21-23. The series begins on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m., and the series finale in Manhattan, Kansas, will begin at 1 p.m. Links to live streams, radio broadcasts and live stats for all four games this week, as well as ticket information for Tuesday’s game at Marshall, can be found on the baseball schedule page on WVUsports.com.

