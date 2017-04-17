Pirates drop two in JVS Tourney

GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates lost two games this past weekend in the 8th Annual Jim Vaughn Smith Invitational played at Massey Energy Field on the campus of Belfry High School.

Belfry (4-10) lost a tough 3-1 game to undefeated Pikeville (16-0) on Friday and then lost another heartbreaker, 7-4, to a tough Ashland Paul Blazer team on Saturday.

PIKEVILLE 3, BELFRY 1

Pikeville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning when Jackson Hensley was safe on an error and stole second base. Then Cade Byers lined an RBI double to center field. Byers eventually scored on a balk to give the Panthers another run. The Pirates got back a run in the bottom of the 3rd framed when senior Austin Woolum walked and then stole second base. He scored when freshman shortstop Kaleb Taylor smacked an RBI single to left field to make it 2-1.

Pikeville added an insurance run in the 5th inning as Tyler Elkins singled to center field and Hensley reached safely on an error. Pikeville’s Nate Brown then lined an RBI single to left field to give his team a 3-1 lead.

Woolum had another single for BHS, while Sean Cochran, Matt Fought and Brett Coleman also had singles for Coach Michael Hagy’s team.

“We’re getting better,” Hagy said. “Pikeville is undefeated and currently the best team in our region. We had a chance to beat them and that’s all you ask for. Ashland beat us 18-0 the first time and we were a couple of base running mistakes away from beating them. I know we haven’t won much, but I believe we are getting better and we will get some wins.”

Tanner Thompson was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, while Grayson Harris picked up a save.

The hard-luck losing pitcher on the mound for Belfry was Avery Browning, who threw a complete game 3-hitter and only allowed one earned run.

Score by innings:

Pikeville (16-0): 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 – 3 3 0

Belfry (4-10): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 6 2

—

ASHLAND 7, BELFRY 4

GOODY, Ky. – Ashland Paul Blazer jumped out to a 6-0 lead scoring three runs each in the 1st and 2nd innings and went on to defeat the home team Pirates 7-4.

Ashland’s Brandon Ratliff doubled to left field and went to third base on a passed ball. He eventually scored the first run on a wild pitch.

Evan Dickinson walked and Evan Jones was safe on an infield error and Dickinson scored on the miscue. Jones stole second base and advanced to third base on a passed ball. Brandon Anders then had an RBI grounder to shortstop.

APBHS added to its lead in the 2nd inning as Gunner Collins doubled to left field and Baron Ratliff walked. Then Brandon Ratliff pounded an RBI single to left field and Dickinson slashed a 2-run single to center to make it 6-0.

Belfry got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th inning when senior outfielder Cameron Catron walked and advanced to 2nd base on a passed ball. Colton Cross then smacked an RBI single to left field and Sean Cochran singled to right. Then Avery Browning sliced an RBI single to left field to make it 6-2.

Ashland (10-7) tacked on a run in the 5th frame as Dickinson walked and advanced to second base on a passed ball and then went to third base on a wild pitch. He then scored on another wild pitch.

Belfry’s Devin Varney singled in the bottom of the 6th inning and Cross reached safely on a fielder’s choice. Matt Fought then smacked an RBI single to center field to another Pirate run.

The Pirates (4-11) didn’t give up and continued to fight in the bottom of the 7th inning. Austin Woolum walked and Catron pounded an RBI single to left field for the final Belfry run.

Ashland’s Addison Vance was the winning pitcher, while Kaleb Taylor took the loss for Belfry.

The game against Man on Monday was scheduled to be a double header, weather permitting.

Score by innings:

Ashland (10-7): 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 – 7 6 2

Belfry (4-11): 0 0 0 2 0 1 1- 4 9 1

Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Belfry second baseman Austin Woolum is shown catching a pop-up early in the game against Pikeville this past Friday night. The Pirates lost a close 3-1 game against the undefeated Panthers.