Wellman wins 2017 Iron Mountaineer award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football players Jon Lewis, David Long and Elijah Wellman received the Iron Mountaineer Awards, today, at the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

Since 1996, 58 players have been tabbed with Iron Mountaineer distinction, including 13 who have earned the award more than once. Wellman, a two-time recipient, is a redshirt senior fullback, Long, a redshirt sophomore linebacker and Lewis, is a redshirt senior defensive lineman.

The winners are the best in the testing at the conclusion of winter conditioning, measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and the 10/20-yard sprint. The winners are selected from three groups: FB/TE/LB/SP, QB/RB/WR/DB and OL/DL. The top performers in each category are selected by their teammates, earning the Iron Mountaineer Award.

The distinctive award is a 6.2-lb coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood and natural wood stain. One permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.

Past winners include 2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Wellman; 2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Orlosky; 2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley; 2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke; 2012 – Jeff Braun, Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman; 2011 – Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy; 2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Tandy; 2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams; 2008 – Zac Cooper, Thomas, Sowers; 2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud; 2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton; 2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson; 2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello; 2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig; 2002 – Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo; 2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett; 2000 – Avon Coubourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmunds, Antwan Lake; 1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy; 1998 – Tanner Russell, Sensabaugh, Eric deGroh, Shawn Foreman’ 1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe; 1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.