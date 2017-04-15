Posted on by

Belfry Baseball


Belfry pitcher Avery Browning (8) fires a pitch toward home against Pikeville on Friday evening.


Belfry Pirate baseball coach Michael Hagy (left) is shown talking to his assistant coaches including longtime local coach Greg Smith between innings on Friday night.


Pirate first baseman Sean Coleman smacks a single against the Pikeville Panthers.


Family members of the late Jim Vaughn Smith gathered at the mound before the opener of the 8th annual tourney named in honor of the former Belfry Pirate grad and athletic booster on Friday evening.


Belfry pitcher Avery Browning (8) fires a pitch toward home against Pikeville on Friday evening.

Belfry Pirate baseball coach Michael Hagy (left) is shown talking to his assistant coaches including longtime local coach Greg Smith between innings on Friday night.

Pirate first baseman Sean Coleman smacks a single against the Pikeville Panthers.

Family members of the late Jim Vaughn Smith gathered at the mound before the opener of the 8th annual tourney named in honor of the former Belfry Pirate grad and athletic booster on Friday evening.

Belfry pitcher Avery Browning (8) fires a pitch toward home against Pikeville on Friday evening.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0784.jpgBelfry pitcher Avery Browning (8) fires a pitch toward home against Pikeville on Friday evening.

Belfry Pirate baseball coach Michael Hagy (left) is shown talking to his assistant coaches including longtime local coach Greg Smith between innings on Friday night.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0810.jpgBelfry Pirate baseball coach Michael Hagy (left) is shown talking to his assistant coaches including longtime local coach Greg Smith between innings on Friday night.

Pirate first baseman Sean Coleman smacks a single against the Pikeville Panthers.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0817.jpgPirate first baseman Sean Coleman smacks a single against the Pikeville Panthers.

Family members of the late Jim Vaughn Smith gathered at the mound before the opener of the 8th annual tourney named in honor of the former Belfry Pirate grad and athletic booster on Friday evening.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0781.jpgFamily members of the late Jim Vaughn Smith gathered at the mound before the opener of the 8th annual tourney named in honor of the former Belfry Pirate grad and athletic booster on Friday evening.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:40 am |    

Bible Exhibit on display at York House

Bible Exhibit on display at York House
8:41 am |    

Justice vetoes lawmakers’ budget

Justice vetoes lawmakers’ budget
6:30 am
Updated: 6:30 am. |    

Fitzpatrick trial postponed

Fitzpatrick trial postponed
comments powered by Disqus