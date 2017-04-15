Pirate baseball

Pikeville’s Mike McDonald (7) slides hard into second base as Belfry freshman shortstop Kaleb Taylor tries to apply the tag. Senior second baseman Austin Woolum is shown backing up the throw. The Pirates were hosting the Panthers in the 8th Annual Jim Vaughn Smith tournament at Massey Energy Field. Belfry lost a close 3-1 contest. They were scheduled to play Ashland Paul Blazer on Saturday. Details from those games will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Williamson Daily News. (More photos on B3)

