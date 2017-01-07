A Brand New Day

By Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski

Like a fugitive on the run, Jonah had escaped his urgent assignment. Or this is what he thought as he caught a ship bound 2500 miles east to Tarshish. Finally at ease, he falls asleep in the depths of the ship out of sight. It is then that pandemonium strikes as a monster storm threatens everyone on board.

Jonah is tossed overboard into the perilous sea and ends up swallowed by a whale. It is in the belly of this sea creature that he realizes it is impossible to run from God. He comes to his senses and is willing to reverse his course as he begins to pray. He survives the hazards of the sea with a new opportunity to fulfill his purpose.

The scripture highlights the mercy of God in Jonah 3:1: “And the word of the Lord came unto Jonah the second time.” Even though Jonah’s disobedience created a whale-sized mess for him, God gave him a second chance. He was asked to preach unto Nineveh and call them to repentance a second time. Instead of running from God, Jonah ran for him and traveled a three days journey in just one. The wicked city listened to his message and changed their ways. He was able to redeem the time, make things right with the Lord, and achieve great accomplishments.

A new year can bring opportunities and a new beginning for many people. Just because we made mistakes or even created a whale-sized disaster in our lives doesn’t mean we can’t start over. The Lord will give us a second chance if we turn to him and from our sins. Satan would like to condemn us for our past sins and tell us to give up.

God’s grace and mercy can lift us up out of the cycle of defeat and turn our situation around. It is a new day and a fresh start is presented to us all. What will we do with the opportunities given this year? It is time to receive the abundant life that is in Christ and fulfill his plan.

