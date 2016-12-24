Bible Devotions

There are very few words that really capture the meaning of Christmas. The ones written in Isaiah 6:9-10 give an amazing description of the story: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Around 700 years before the birth of Christ, this extraordinary prophecy was foretold. It begins by declaring a son will be given unto the world just like a Christmas present. It was fulfilled on that miraculous day in the city called Bethlehem. Isaiah spoke volumes of who Jesus is and what he would give to his people.

In this prophesy, Jesus was given 5 titles to describe him. Wonderful is not just a compliment, but means awe inspiring and to make one wonder. Those who witnessed him walk on water, multiply the fish and loaves to feed the 5,000, open the blinded eyes and heal the sick were definitely in awe of him. The thousands that gathered to listen to him speak would not just call him wonderful but also Counsellor. He spoke the truth that led to everlasting life. Matthew said that had more wisdom than King Solomon and wrote how some would travel far distances to see him. Even the most educated at the time would seek him out for counsel. Even today he guides us and leads us when we seek him.

Jesus was also called the mighty God and the everlasting Father. He was not just a good man or another prophet. The apostle Peter declared that he was the son of the living God. Jesus gave him credit for being inspired from above. Even a Roman soldier who participated in his crucifixion confessed that Jesus was who he claimed to be. It was clear for those who experienced his presence and felt his impact that he was more than a man. Not only was he God but he chooses to love like a father would his children. With his shepherd’s heart, he watches after us and provides our needs. His promise is that he would never leave or forsake us and he will be our everlasting Father.

Finally, his last title given in the Isaiah prophecy is that he is the Prince of Peace. Ironically, he appeared in a tumultuous time when there was an oppressive government. He left Heaven and came to a dark, sinful world where people had no hope. At his birth, tidings of peace and joy were proclaimed. Not that world peace would instantly arrive on the outside, but that inner peace could dwell in the heart. He came to deliver us from the burden and chains of sin and reconcile us back to the Father. This Christmas gift was given so that we could have a Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, an everlasting Father, and the Prince of Peace living on the inside. Jesus is the gift that keeps on giving and we must all receive him by faith. Why would you leave this enormous present unopened and unwrap all the small ones under the tree this year?

Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at [email protected] )

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_aa2-Ralph-Elizabeth.jpg

A son is given