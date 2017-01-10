Letter to the Editor

Rock Creek Development Park: A Gateway to Local Growth

Located in the heart of Southern West Virginia, Rock Creek Development Park holds vast promise for our region. For months, I have watched this ongoing project develop, and each milestone has brought us one step closer to the opportunity at hand.

Since becoming president of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in January of 2016, I have had the privilege of getting to know both the students and residents of our area. I have heard their stories and have experienced firsthand the struggles this region has endured with the recent economic downtown in the coal industry. To that end, I have also learned that West Virginians never quit and are the hardest working men and women you will find across the country.

That is why I see so much hope and promise in Rock Creek Development Park. It offers approximately 12,000 acres of flat, developable land ideal for new business and industry investment and a level of job creation that is unmatched throughout our state’s history. With such job creation, lies an exciting opportunity for both potential investors and those who call this area home.

Over the years, the West Virginia Community & Technical College System (WVCTCS) has undergone significant restructuring and has taken on a new approach – one that focuses on preparing our state’s workforce to meet the long-term needs of business and industry operating in West Virginia. Over the past decade alone, our state’s community and technical colleges have created nearly 150 specialized programs, ensuring there are more job training programs in place than ever before.

And I know I speak for myself and my fellow colleagues in saying that leadership at community and technical colleges across West Virginia have made it a priority to establish lasting partnerships with local businesses to design, develop and grow custom training programs.

To me, this approach is a win-win situation. Business and industry now have access to the highly skilled and specialized workforce they need, while local students and displaced workers can receive the training required for stable, secure and well-paying jobs in the area.

I’m grateful for the work of Governor Tomblin and his administration to bring this project to fruition, but it is now time for us to do our part. That is why I am offering the assistance of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College to prospects interested in Rock Creek Development Park. An investment of this magnitude represents more than just a financial investment in our economy; it also demonstrates a vested commitment to our local communities and our workforce.

Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College will continue to work hand in hand with leaders in government to ensure regional employers and potential investors haves direct and immediate access to our educational resources. Moving forward, we will also continue to work with companies to identify emerging careers and high-demand skill sets so that we can better refine our curriculums and create new programs to match business needs.

The future of our state depends on our ability to provide business and industry with a highly skilled, well-trained workforce that’s ready to get to work and get the job done. And I can assure you, you’ll find just that in people of Southern West Virginia

Dr. Robert E. Gunter

President

Southern West Virginia

Community and Technical College