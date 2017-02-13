By Keith Davis

Logan Mingo Area

Mental Health

Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. – I Corinthians 13:4-5 (New Living Translation)

Valentine’s Day equates to big business in America during the month of February. Per the Retail Advertising and Marketing Association, the total amount spent annually for the occasion in the United States averages $13,290,000,000—with an average per consumer amounting to $116.21. Over 180 million Valentine cards are purchased and exchanged by sweethearts on the designated day. The Valentine’s gift that is most often given to a beloved one is candy (representing 47 % of all sales), while flowers come in at second place at 34.3 % — around 198,000,000 roses are typically sold on that day alone.

Aside from being a massive merchandising effort, Valentine’s Day remains a special day of celebration, reserved the world over for showing affection and appreciation. Indeed, it seems all of society revels in the heavenly atmosphere of love and romance on a grand scale every fourteenth day of February—and it can be a delightful, fun, and joyous occasion for many.

But that is not everyone’s experience. In stark contrast, psychologists recognize that Valentine’s Day can be a distressing day for many, too—a day on the calendar that seems to emphasize the pain of loneliness, isolation, and rejection. Heidi Grant Halvorson, Ph.D., the Associate Director of the Motivation Science Center and Columbia Business School, addresses this reality in a recent article, stating, “The world grows ever smaller, more connected, more crowded—and ironically, increasingly lonely for many of us.”

What if you are not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day? What if you’ve been hurt terribly in the past through a bad romance? What if your boyfriend or girlfriend broke up with you? What if you lost the love of your life to another person? Maybe you’ve hooked up and broken up many times, and now you’re alone and confused. Many face the pain of extreme seclusion after losing a life partner to divorce or death. For all these individuals, Valentine’s Day can be a dark day, since the cry of every human heart is for love and companionship.

Dr. Harry Wexler, a clinical psychologist, explains in a feature from Psychology Today that all individuals need to have close connections with others to truly thrive. “Research shows that people with a stronger social support network are happier … and are at lower risk for depression,” he states—although loneliness, or the fear of living alone, can compel individuals to make poor relationship choices, as well.

Rather than allowing oneself to be consumed by feelings of loneliness due to the lack of a romantic relationship, a commonly recommended suggestion that often helps is to focus one’s energy on the nurturing and cherishing of others—offer to babysit, assist with a class, care for animals, show someone how to cook, sew, or do a craft, offer to volunteer at a nonprofit organization. Being a blessing to others brings fulfillment and joy to the one who does the giving—and gives you a reason to get out and connect with others, helping to relieve loneliness.

Extreme loneliness can exacerbate into feelings of hopelessness and depression, and in such cases, it can be especially beneficial to seek a professional assessment at a local mental health facility like Logan Mingo Area Mental Health. A variety of treatment options—including individualized counseling—can offer immediate help and renewed hope.

The American Association of Psychology (APA) explains that depression is more than just sadness: people with depression may experience a lack of interest and pleasure in daily activities, significant weight loss or gain, insomnia or excessive sleeping, lack of energy, inability to concentrate, feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt and recurrent thoughts of death or suicide. Depression is the most common mental disorder—but fortunately, depression is treatable. An amalgamation of therapy and antidepressant medication can help ensure recovery.

If Valentine’s Day is a difficult holiday that is somehow associated with pain, loneliness, and hopelessness, call a professional today.

For additional information somehow about today’s column, contact the new Logan Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) at (304) 792-7130, where walk-ins are always welcome and intake assessments are available on-site. At LMAMH, counselors, doctors, caseworkers, and other professionals are on duty to help you. Listen for our radio show, Brighter Tomorrows, on WVOW-FM 101.9 at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday every month. We want to be the First Choice in mental health services.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BrighterTomorrows.jpg