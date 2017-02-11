A Great Hope and Future!

The great Pharaoh of Egypt calls the prisoner from the murky dungeon. After years of imprisonment, the sullen man is elevated to a powerful position and saves the world from a famine. The story of Joseph highlights the roller coaster of life. We all experience the highs and lows of the journey. One day we feel the thrill of the mountaintop, the next day a dive into the valley. Those discouraging moments can really be a blow to our morale. Storms that come our way can cloud our vision. It may be difficult to see past them and find any hope for the future. It is important to know that God is there for us even in the lowest hours. His word is like a lighthouse that guides us safely to our desired haven. No matter what stage of life, we can find strength and encouragement in the promises of God.

One such promise is especially uplifting and found in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” This scripture informs that we have been intelligently designed and God has wonderful thoughts concerning our purpose. An engineer will make blueprints before building an amazing product. These designs take much time, careful calculations, and are vital pieces of the engineer’s masterpiece. The Lord has the blueprints for the future of our lives and he describes them in an incredible way. We should know that he has a great plan for us and should expect the best outcome. However, we must follow his blueprints and accept his instructions. This must be done before we can receive all that he has for us.

God’s promise can be remembered to help us through tough times. Misfortunate events can leave us feeling worthless and that there is no hope. This scripture in Jeremiah assures us that better days are ahead. Things will change and turn around in our favor at the right time. Our responsibility is to follow the word of God and trust in him. Sometimes we must wait for him to move in our situations. We should not allow bad news or sorrowful events dictate our outlook. The Lord has already declared our value at the cross and proclaimed our glorious end. God has a perfect track record of keeping his promises and will always be faithful. Our best days are just ahead as we walk with Christ!

(Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com)

