Solus Christus: I Am the Door

By Jarrod Belcher

Guest Columnist

In John 10 we find the third of Jesus’ I AM statements where he says, “I am the door of the sheep.” In those days the sheepfold was often attached to the shepherd’s home and to enter the sheepfold was to come into the home. In Jesus’ declaration that he is the door of the sheep he is making the assertion that the way into the home of God is by having faith in him. And he’s not just a door. He is the door.

The sheep are the people of God and if they are to find pasture, which is equal to shelter, security and rest, they are to come by way of Jesus Christ. There are no other doors into the Kingdom of God. You cannot find forgiveness through another high priest. There is not another prophet who can reveal to you another way. There is no other king to defeat all of our enemies like sin, death, hell, and the grave. There is but one door and the Father is the gatekeeper mentioned in vs. 3 and he only opens the gate for his Son.

What is it that leads people to the right door? It is the preaching and teaching of the gospel of Christ which is that salvation is by faith alone in the Christ who has suffered and bled for our sins. Many people say they are a follower of God and yet they do not know the voice of the Good Shepherd. They are led astray by voices leading them here and there and everywhere except to the true door. And sometimes it can be hard to discern these voices.

Certainly the Scribes and Pharisees sounded like they knew the way to the door. And today there are voices speaking all kinds of Christian sounding words. And sometimes in their sermons Christ even makes a cameo appearance. But they are not leading their hearers to the true door and as a result these sheep do not go through the door with glad obedience. My dear friends who are you permitting to instruct you about the door to God’s Kingdom? You must come through Christ alone to enter into God’s home.