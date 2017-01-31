There is a difference: Unhappiness vs. Depression

Submitted Column

It’s common nowadays for someone who is disappointed or down-in-the-dumps to call themselves depressed. Actually, the word ‘depressed’ is used far too often in contemporary society. Psychologists explain there’s a big difference between feelings of sadness and clinical depression, although it’s true that sadness is one of the symptoms of full-blown depression. Actually sadness is one of the six human emotions, along with happiness, anger, surprise, fear, and disgust; and in his book, The Fundamentals of Abnormal Psychology, Ronald Comer states that, in most cases, someone who is unhappy is merely reacting to sad events, fatigue, or melancholy feelings.

“All of us experience dejection from time to time.” Comer said, while only some are diagnosed with a depressive disorder. “Such disorders bring severe and long-lasting psychological pain that may intensify as time goes on.”

When writing for Psychology Today, Dr. Guy Winch, a licensed psychologist and author of Emotional First Aid: Healing Rejection, agreed with Comer and explained, in contrast with sadness, depression is an abnormal emotional state, a mental sickness that disrupts one’s “thinking, emotions, perceptions, and behaviors” in persistent and lingering ways. “Depression does not necessarily require a difficult event or situation, a loss, or a change of circumstance as a trigger,” Winch said, and in actuality, “it can occur in the absence of any such triggers.”

Depression can span five areas of functioning, with these distinct areas often exacerbating one another: emotional, behavioral, motivational, physical, and cognitive. Comer also states that according to DSM-5, the standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals across America, a major depressive occurrence is a period of two or more weeks marked by at least five indicators of depression, as defined by the DSM-5. In extreme and rare circumstances, the symptoms can even include psychotic manifestations (such

features that are marked by a client losing a sense of reality), like experiencing delusions and hallucinations.

“Depression colors all aspects of our lives, making everything less enjoyable, less interesting, less important, less lovable, and less worthwhile,” Dr. Winch said. “Depression saps our energy, motivation, and ability to experience joy, pleasure, excitement, anticipation, satisfaction, connection, and meaning.”

He offered a general list of depression indicators, and stated that the severity of such indicators must also be considered when identifying the disorder (So, the list should only be used as a general guideline).

1. – A depressed or irritable mood most of the time.

2. – A loss or decrease of pleasure or interest in most activities, including ones that had been interesting or pleasurable previously. 3. – Significant changes in weight or appetite. 4. – Disturbances in falling asleep or sleeping too much.

5. – Feeling slowed down in your movements or restless most days.

6. – Feeling tired, sluggish, and having low energy most days. 7. – Having feelings of worthless or excessive guilt most days. 8. – Experiencing problems with thinking, focus, concentration, creativity and the ability to make decisions most days. 9. – Having thoughts of dying or suicide.

Don’t ignore symptoms of depression. Depression disorders left untreated can be incapacitating or even life threatening. Major depression has a high rate of suicide associated with the illness. An intake or assessment at a mental health facility, such as Logan Mingo Area Mental Health—and being administered by a mental health professional—should take place as soon as possible for a conclusive diagnosis.

“For those who suspect that they might have depression, we encourage them to seek immediate help from qualified health care providers,” said Donna Cooke, licensed clinical psychologist and CEO of Logan Mingo Area Mental Health. “Depression can be treated and managed.”

For additional information on the subject of today’s column, contact the new Logan Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) at (304) 792-7130, where walk-ins are always welcome and intake assessments are available on-site. At LMAMH, counselors, doctors, caseworkers, and other professionals are on duty to help you. Listen for our radio show, Brighter Tomorrows, on WVOW-FM 101.9 at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday every month. We want to be the First Choice in mental health services.