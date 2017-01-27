Solus Christus: The Bread of Life

In John’s gospel the author seeks to reveal to his readers the true identity of Jesus of Nazareth. His conclusion is that he is the Messiah and one of the methods John uses to illustrate this point is the seven “I AM” statements which are scattered all through his Gospel. These statements connect Jesus’ identity with the Great I AM of the Old Testament known as Yahweh. The first of these statements found in the Gospel is, “I am the Bread of Life.” As you read this chapter at home you’ll find that Jesus’ purpose in John 6 is two-fold.

The first purpose was to demonstrate himself to be the Greater Moses. The parallels are striking. Here Jesus is in the wilderness with a multitude of people just as Moses was. The Israelites in the wilderness had been fed when God had dropped bread out of heaven and here in this story Jesus breaks a few loaves and feeds 5,000 men plus their families. In John 6 there’s even that scene where Jesus is walking on the water on the Sea of Galilee and he leads the disciples to safety in a parallel to Moses leading the Israelites through the Red Sea to safety from the Egyptians. Here we learn that Jesus leads God’s people to safety from sin, death, and Satan as he brings us to the New Heaven and Earth. We see clearly that he is the Greater Moses.

The second purpose in John 6 is to show us that Jesus is the true bread from heaven. The Manna bread that fell out of the sky in the wilderness had actually been pointing God’s people to their Savior. Just as the bread had come down from heaven so too had Jesus come down from heaven. While the Manna would give life for another day, Jesus as the true bread from heaven would give eternal life to all those that believe upon him. For even greater effect Jesus performed this sign just as Passover was about to take place. He is the Greater Moses, the true bread, and the fulfillment of the Passover. True deliverance and eternal life are found only in him.

Pastor Jarrod Belcher http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_J-Belcher-cmyk-3.jpg Pastor Jarrod Belcher