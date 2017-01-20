Solus Christus: The I Am Statements

By Jarrod Belcher

The gospel of John is unique among the four gospels in several ways. Matthew, Mark, and Luke are called the synoptic gospels because they contain a fair amount of the same kind of information within them. They each have their own flavor but John’s work is the one gospel that tends to display far more content that is exclusive just to it. One of the things John attempts to do in his work is to answer the question, “Who is Jesus?” The disciple displays his answer in a variety of ways. For instance, from the opening verses you find that Jesus is not only a man but he is the eternal Son of God. This solves questions about his origin. Such answers as to the person of Jesus are addressed at every corner in this Gospel.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of John’s Gospel is the seven times that he makes the declaration, “I am.” This was not a quirky coincidence. It was a purposeful part of John’s writing as he sought to leave no mystery over the true identity of Jesus Christ. For Jesus to have uttered these phrases would have been quite controversial if not considered outright blasphemy in his day. The reason is because God’s name is Yahweh which is a Hebrew proper name built out of the word “I am (Exodus 3:14).” To declare “I am” with the authority Jesus was claiming would have definitely raised some eyebrows. The religious leader with an attuned ear would have been pulling his hair out at such boldness. It is part of why they sought to take the life of Christ.

There has been some controversy even within Christendom at times as to whether or not Jesus considered himself to be God incarnate. The gospel of John should leave us no question. In these statements Jesus is saying that he never had a beginning and he will not have an end. He’s saying that he is completely independent and that all things are utterly dependent upon him. He’s saying that he is the ultimate standard of reality, goodness, and truth. It is the very definition of God. “I am.” That’s quite a depth to such a seemingly small statement.