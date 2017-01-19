Stress can be harmful to local children

By Logan Mingo

Area Mental Health

The Psalmist reminds us that children are a heritage from the Lord (Psalm 127:3, New King James Version). So, if for no other reason than this, the careful study of understanding children is a decent and noble exercise. A recent lecture on stress and children was presented by Dr. Archibald Hart, the dean emeritus of Fuller Theological Seminary’s School of Psychology, sponsored by the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC). According to Dr. Hart, anxiety can be especially harmful to children, from both an emotional and physical perspective. Even a child’s immune system can be compromised due to extreme anxiety—while physical pain can also be triggered by stress.

It’s not hard to imagine the stressors that gradesschool children, preteens, and teenagers (and adults) experience due to peer pressure, the changing society, and the nation’s drift from a Judeo-Christian viewpoint.

For example, in an interview that was published in The Citizens, well known licensed psycholigist James Dobson agreed with Hart’s assessment that worry and anxiety can be harmful to children. He said, “Some studies have shown that persistently anxious girls tend to be shorter than their peers.” Dobson explained that this fact was recently discovered of Daniel Pine, Ph.D., of the National Institute of Mental Health at Columbia University College of Physicians. This could be one way to identify that stress physically effects children in unusual and unexpected manners.

Besides anxiety, Peter Gray, Ph.D., a research professor for Boston College, states that depression among young childen in America is increasing, and has been growing for the past 50 to 70 years. “One thing we know about anxiety and depression is that they correlate significantly with people’s sense of control or lack of control over their own lives,” he said. Current data indicates that a young person’s belief that he or she has control over their own destinies has decayed sharply over the last decades.

Dr. Archibald Hart also defined that it is not just the most negative things in a child’s life that can be labeled as the primary source of stress or depression. “The most important principle to grasp is that the stress that’s most damaging most often comes from what we as parents perceive—and perhaps the children perceive as well—as the good things from life,” he said. He further described that it can be the contemporary obstacles related to excess and the culture that can have a bearing on the origins of stress. For instance, he mentioned that an emphasis on electronics in the current pop culture can be just one of the issues— such as a child having two cell phones instead of one, or wanting a newer iPod, an iWatch, or another high-tech gadget … and the overstimulation that often drives up stressful hormones. Therefore, the long-term outcome of stress can be detrimental in a variety of ways. It is stress that attatches to a modern day version of the old story of “keeping up with the Joneses.”

Our passions and worries (and anxieties and stresses) are essentially rooted in the function of the human brain. So, as a side note, Dr. Daniel Siegel and Dr. Tina Bryson, authors of the book, The Whole-Brain Child, suggest that, since the brain has two distinct halves—with each having specialized functionalities of purpose—difficulties can take place “when the two sides of our brain are not [fully] integrated.” So, Dr. Siegel states that one healthy objective for children is to avoid living in an emotional flood or an emotional desert.

Also, being described in rather broad strokes, Dr. Hart explains that there are three primary elements that impact stress levels in most children: a Child’s Personality, the Child’s Environment, and the Child’s Programming. And to guide children in a healthy and positive direction—while dodging the pitfalls of modern society—he underscores that parents or guardians owe certain fundamentals to their offspring: they must impart an awareness to the child of their own personal value, and give consistent discipline with well-defined perimeters. The children should also be provided a setting that offers a level of respect, privacy, and honesty, while parents or caretakers should set realistic boundaries that are enforced. Dr. Hart also says parents must have the nerve to say no when appropriate, while also focusing on sound instruction within the family unit. Most importantly, it is vital to convey moral values to a child; and he even suggests encouraging a traditional religious foundation, as well. At the same time, Dr. Hart explains that tension and stress can oftentimes be eliminated altogether when children just get enough sleep, and parents encourage exercise and teach them sound relaxation techniques.

In Psychology Today, Amy Przeworski, Ph.D. offereded a number of valuable instructions for reducing a child’s stress and anxiety: tell your child it’s okay to be imperfect; focus on the positives; schedule relaxing activities; model approach behavior, invest in self-care and positive thinking; reward your child’s brave behaviors; make sure your child gets adequate rest; encourage your child to express his/her anxiety; help your child to problem solve; and never giive up.

Of course, Sandra Vance, the program manager of Children Services at Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, emphasizes that individualized counseling can be especially beneficial for a child showing signs of anxiety or depression. Do you think your child is suffering from stress? If so, call your local mental health care facility for immediate assistance.

