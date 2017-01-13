Solus Christus; Edwards Part 2

By Jarrod Belcher

Guest Columnist

Last week the great 18th Century pastor and theologian Jonathan Edwards was our focus. We talked about his brilliance and his significance in preaching the message that is widely seen as a catalyst to the First Great Awakening in America. I wanted to mention him again this week for a couple of reasons. Some of the best Christian works of all time were done by Jonathan Edwards. His most profound and well known book is “The Freedom of the Will,” which has influenced many Christians in the centuries since it was written. Any Christian would do himself a favor by reading the books or sermons of Jonathan Edwards.

The other reason I wanted to mention him was because of the difficulty he would encounter in his ministry at Northampton. After 23 years pastoring the church there a controversy erupted in which the congregation planted themselves firmly against Edwards’ direction. Edwards had been teaching of the necessity of showing spiritual evidence for rebirth before one could come to the Lord’s Table in Holy Communion. The congregation disagreed with him. A second issue was the effectiveness of certain accusations of an enemy of Edwards in Northampton. Edwards was asked to defend himself and he refused to do so because he said that if he did that would be the extent of his defense but if he endured it God would move heaven and earth to vindicate him. His congregation voted to remove him from his position as Pastor.

Edwards then became a missionary to the Indians in the wilderness and wrote Freedom of the Will. While he did this the man who had accused him made a public confession that he had lied about his character and Edwards was vindicated. Shortly thereafter he was invited to be the president of what is now Princeton University. He served only a few months before a small pox epidemic broke out. Edwards received a small pox vaccination but he contracted the disease from the inoculation and died at only age 55. His life serves as a reminder that no matter how godly or how dedicated a pastor is, no one is exempt from trials and tribulations.