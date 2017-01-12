So, are you a hoarder?

By Logan Mingo Area Mental Health

Is your home in a state of continual cluttered chaos? Are things getting out of control? Do you face frightfully overloaded closets and jumbled spare rooms; and is it difficult to maneuver through piles of disorder just to enter the kitchen? For many individuals, just stepping into the front door necessitates dodging stacks of overfilled cardboard boxes and stacks of loose paperwork.

In today’s world, nearly everyone knows something about hoarding and what its alarming effects can look like, mostly due to the examples witnessed on reality television shows. And the abnormal disorder is more common than one might think. Psychologists believe that from two to five percent of individuals in the United States now have hoarding disorder. Furthermore, Dr. David Tolin, a specialist on the subject, wrote a recent article where he explained that hoarding’s effects can be more than just an overcrowded home. The disorder can even put people’s health at risk, especially due to unhealthy sanitation conditions, the threat of fire, and other hazards.

Actually, psychologists say hoarding disorder is part of the family of obsessive-compulsive-related disorders, since sufferers of the malady perform patterns of excessive behavior that can unsettle them—and disrupt the lives of others, as well. DSM-5 portrays hoarding disorder as “persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions, regardless of their actual value.” In an article, entitled, The Psychology Behind Hoarding, author Gregory Jantz, Ph.D., a mental health expert, emphasized, “Without exception, hoarding is always accompanied by varying levels of anxiety, and sometimes develops alongside other mental illnesses … and neuroimaging reveals peculiar commonalities among hoarders including severe emotional attachment to inanimate objects and extreme anxiety when making decisions.”

Additionally, the American Psychological Association (APA) believes that most who exhibit hording disorder feel that they must hold on to certain items; and they become distraught if they feel they must discard items. Due to such emotions, those with hoarding disorder accumulate objects and clutter—so much so that it can make some sections of the house inaccessible, and impair the sufferer’s social and occupational functioning.

The Mayo Clinic offers a list of standard indicators of hoarding disorder: Cluttered living spaces; inability to discard items; keeping stacks of newspapers, magazines, or junk mail; moving items from one pile to another without discarding anything; acquiring unneeded or seemingly useless items, including trash; difficulty managing daily activities, procrastinating and trouble making decisions; trouble organizing items; perfectionism; excessive attachment to possessions and discomfort letting others touch or borrow possessions; limited or no social interactions.

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Robert Muller, a professor of psychology at York University, said that treating hoarding is more complex than just cleaning the person’s house and throwing away large garbage bags of accumulated objects. “If the underlying issue is not properly treated,” he said, “the hoarder will simply begin accumulating new possessions and quickly refilling the cleared space.”

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), a short term and goal oriented treatment, can be a highly effective treatment for the disorder. CBT is a form of psychotherapy that is taught by a licensed counselor. It essentially adjusts negative thought patterns, regulates dysfunctional emotions, pinpoints the source of negativity, and treats negative thought patterns. “In order to fully experience the benefits of CBT, it is essential that hurting clients practice reframing their thoughts through positive self-talk and writing in journals in-between therapy sessions,” said Greta Gleissner, LCSW. Also, Dr. Muller added that CBT typically focuses on environmental and social triggers that initiate the behavior, concentrating on solutions, encouraging patients to challenge distorted cognitions, and change destructive patterns of behavior.

So, do you think you might have hoarding disorder? If so, call your mental health services provider for an assessment. You can be on the road to recovery before you know it.

