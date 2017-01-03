Marcum ready for legislative session

As the New Year begins so does the first Session of the 83rd West Virginia Legislature. With that comes a new agenda wherein Delegate Justin Marcum looks to work in a bipartisan manner with the House Republican leadership. “I am on to the few in the minority party who can and who has worked with Speaker Armstead and his leadership team,” stated Marcum.

Marcum is also enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Governor-Elect Jim Justice. Justice has set forth a platform that is focused on coal jobs, agriculture, tourism, and diversification of the West Virginia economy. Each of those topics have been part of Marcum’s plan since he has been in the legislature. He said he was “always fighting for coal jobs but believes the 20th District is a prime location for agriculture, manufacturing, and other blue collar type jobs.”

Marcum is working on legislation to help attract jobs to post mine land sites. Those include completion of the King Coal Highway from Beckley through Mingo County with a connection to the already existing Mountain Parkway with a bridge connecting to Martin County (Ky.) in the Kermit area. Marcum also has plans to help attract jobs to the area and believe the completion of this highway is “the best way to open southern West Virginia up tot the rest of the country.”

Marcum said he has also discussed agriculture with members of the Justice Administration. “We have a real chance to grow food here, put people to work, and diversify our economy,” reiterated Delegate Marcum.

As for coal, Marcum believes the less regulation from D.C. coupled with a Bill he drafted to help increase to use of West Virginia coal in West Virginia will put coal miners back to work. The Bill is called the WV Intratate Coal Use Act and it incentivizes the use of West Virginia coal in West Virginia.

Finally, Marcum told the press that education is one of his priorities. He is working on legislation to provide for more transparency in the hiring process to make sure we get the best teachers and administrators for our students. “We need to give our elected board members more power and end the bureaucracy and nepotism in the hiring process in order to give our students the teachers they deserve.”

Marcum believes student achievement is the key and he supports another existing Bill that cuts through the red tape and minimizes the statewide testing requirements. “We must give our teachers the flexibility to teach and quit forcing teachers to teach to the test”, stated Marcum.

Justin Marcum represents the 20th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He lives in Chattaroy with his wife and two children.