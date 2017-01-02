Are You Ready For The New Year?

By Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski

Many people from different walks of life know how important it is to be prepared. Those who have seasonal jobs must store up for winter. The youth who are exploring options learn to plan for college or a career. Retirement is another significant goal for those already employed. Different times of the year and stages of life share a common challenge. We must all be ready for those pivotal moments of change. The Bible not only teaches us this concept, but focuses on the most important matters. It is vital that we are prepared spiritually and are ready for the coming of the Lord.

This message is emphasized in Matthew 24:42-44: “Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come. But know this, that if the goodman of the house had known in what watch the thief would come, he would have watched, and would not have suffered his house to be broken up. Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.” In this chapter, Jesus was foretelling end time events and signs of his return. Although he was clear that no one would know the date, it is a fact that we are a year closer in 2017. This may be the year that he comes back to rapture the church. However, it may be years down the road as well. The one consistent truth is that we should be prepared for eternity and for his coming. You can go to Heaven after a failed career, an insufficient retirement, and a scarce winter. However, you cannot go unprepared spiritually and when you are not right with the Lord.

Are you ready for the blessings and the challenges of the New Year? The thoughts and plans of the Lord are always beyond the imagination. Do not miss what he has in store for you. He wants to take you to higher heights, use you in incredible ways, and draw you to a deeper relationship with him. You do not want to be left behind in the rapture, nor left out on the plans that God has for you this year. When you walk close with Jesus, he has a way of amazing you with his wonders, overwhelming you with his love and goodness, and strengthening you for the challenges on the journey. When you make your list of resolutions this month, do not settle for more of the same. For the most rewarding and fruitful year, seek the Lord and put him first. Most importantly, are you prepared if Jesus was to choose to split the eastern sky in 2017?

