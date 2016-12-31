Cabbage for a prosperous new year

WILLIAMSON – Like many Appalachian natives, on New Year’s Day, it is my family’s tradition to consume cabbage in some various form or fashion for good fortune and luck in the upcoming year.

Often, my family has taken the tradition a step further by also adding a dime to the cabbage to increase the chance of a prosperous new year.

Growing up, I remember watching my grandmother preparing a large pot of cabbage rolls one New Year’s Day and hearing her say, “Oh shoot, I almost forgot to put the dime in.”

These days, I enjoy the tradition of eating cabbage. However, cabbage is typically not something that most children enjoy and I am sure there were plenty of other meals I would have rather been consuming on that particular New Years. “Mamaw, why do we eat cabbage on New Year’s and why are you putting a dime in it? What if someone chokes on it?” I asked.

The answer I received was rather unsatisfactory. “Well, I don’t know. All, I know is, it is supposed to bring luck and fortune for the New Year,” my grandmother replied.

As I sat here today thinking about our New Year’s tradition, I realized I still didn’t know the reason why I scarf down cabbage every New Year’s Day.

A search of the internet quickly educated me on the tradition of consuming foods deemed to be “lucky” on New Year’s Day. According to epicurious.com, “There are a variety of foods that are believed to be lucky and to improve the odds that next year will be a great one. Traditions vary from culture to culture, but there are striking similarities in what’s consumed in different pockets of the world: The six major categories of auspicious foods are grapes, greens, fish, pork, legumes, and cakes.”

The website explained that cabbage and other greens are consumed on New Year’s Day because they resemble money. The site states, “Cooked greens, including cabbage, collards, kale, and chard, are consumed at New Year’s in different countries for a simple reason — their green leaves look like folded money, and are thus symbolic of economic fortune. The Danish eat stewed kale sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, the Germans consume sauerkraut (cabbage) while in the southern United States, collards are the green of choice. It’s widely believed that the more greens one eats the larger one’s fortune next year.”

Many could argue that the concept of food being lucky is ridiculous and I would agree. However, I am not one to turn my back against traditions. Also, in this day and time, I can certainly use any good luck and fortune that comes my way. I figure I may as well just eat the cabbage, cross my fingers and hope for the best.

You never know, there may be something to this lucky New Year’s Day cabbage. After all, my family’s fortune and good luck seems to have continued throughout the years. No, my family is not wealthy nor is my family without struggle. However, prosperity can be measured by means other than wealth. As I sit here and type this, my eyes grow misty as I realize how very lucky I actually am. My family and loved ones surround me with warmth and love and I know that their love will continue to be there regardless of whatever difficulties, hardships or challenges I face.

With that being said, I do hope that on this New Year’s Day, everyone is fortunate enough to celebrate their own traditions with their family; what ever those traditions may be. Happy New Year!

By Courtney Harrison

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

