It is hard to believe that 2016 is coming to a close. Yet, with the New Year, we have a clean slate to work with, so to speak, and a chance to begin a new chapter of life. This is the time when many individuals make their resolutions. However, researchers have found that most resolutions soon fizzle shortly after they are made. Ray Williams, the author of Eye of the Storm, says, “The first two weeks usually go along beautifully, but by February people are backsliding. And by the following December most people are back where they started—often even further behind.”

Writers from Psychology Today have stated in the past that resolutions are essentially a form of “cultural procrastination, an effort to reinvent oneself;” and it’s possible that resolutions are a method for people to try to motivate themselves, and thereby change negative behavior or bad habits into more positive outcomes.

However, Timothy Pychyl, a Carleton University professor, contends that, deep down inside, most people aren’t actually ready to change their bad habits in the first place. So, it is this level of unpreparedness that is responsible for the high failure rate with New Year’s resolutions.

“To improve the odds of making a resolution that will stick, one set a manageable goal,” says Susan Clayton, Ph.D. She recommends that one should also make a public commitment, such as telling friends about the resolution, or posting the goal on Facebook. Furthermore, seek out friends or family who will support the person’s resolution goals—assisting with accountability. Clayton also says to make things rewarding. For example, “Give yourself a treat for sticking to your plan. If you walk all week instead of driving, enjoy a fine meal at a local restaurant! If you save money through energy efficiency, buy that new sweater you’ve been wanting! Have a weekly or monthly get-together with your like-minded friends. Just make sure that your rewards don’t undermine the goal you’re trying to achieve,” she said.

In an article from Psychology Today, Ray Williams adds to the discussion by offering a number of other practical suggestions to make New Year’s resolutions last:

1. Focus on one resolution, rather several and set realistic, specific goals. Losing weight is not a specific goal. Losing 10 pounds in 90 days would be precise.

2. Don’t wait till New Year’s Eve to make resolutions. Make it a year long process, every day;

3. Take small steps. Many people quit because the goal is too big, requiring too much effort and action all at once;

4. Have an accountability buddy, someone close to you to whom you have to report;

5. Celebrate your success between milestones. Don’t wait the goal to be finally completed;

6. Focus your thinking on new behaviors and thought patterns. You have to create new neural pathways in your brain to change habits;

7. Focus on the present. What’s the one thing you can do today, right now, towards your goal?

8. Be mindful. Become physically, emotionally and mentally aware of your inner state as each external event happens, moment-by-moment, rather than living in the past or future.

Williams also states to not take yourself seriously in the resolution process. Use the experience to grow and make the resolution fun. If a person slips up, he or she should resume and try again.

